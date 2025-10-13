Subscribers to Drezner’s World are no doubt aware that for the past three months — and just 33 more months to go — I have been the Fletcher School’s Academic Dean. My primary task in that position is to keep the faculty fed and watered on track to teach their courses and pursue their research. Furthermore, as I have endeavored to make clear, I’m not the Dean of the Fletcher School — that job is taken by Kelly Sims Gallagher, someone way more competent than I could ever be.

Still, Kelly has limited time, and so on occasion I need to pinch-hit for her and play at being the Dean in a variety of events. As fate would have it, that meant for much of last week I was in New York City, subbing for her at a variety of public and private events.

This raises an important question: what, exactly, does a policy school dean actually do? After this past week I can offer a partial answer. A large fraction of being a dean is inward-facing: that is to say, the dean represents Fletcher within the larger entity of Tufts University. That part requires a significant amount of pulling, hauling and wrangling that is very important but would nonetheless put most readers of Drezner’s World right to sleep. It’s very important but also very inside baseball.

The other part of being a dean, however, is public facing. The dean represents the school to a variety of constituencies: students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, partner institutions, and the wider public. Those were the tasks that I had to fulfill in New York City.

So how did it go? To answer that question, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World will recap a 24-hour span during the trip to the Big Apple, to better explain what a dean does.

6:00 PM, Asia Society: I take over moderating duties for an event with Ambassador Winston Lord and Orville Schell, Vice President and Arthur Ross Director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society, to discuss Lord’s illustrious diplomatic career — particularly his role in the U.S. opening to the People’s Republic of China under Mao. Ambassador Lord is one of the Fletcher School’s most distinguished alums — perhaps eclipsed only by his wife, noted author Bette Bao Lord. Schell has written numerous books about China as well.

In other words, I am by far the least knowledgeable person about China who participated in this event:

Fortunately, everything goes off without a hitch. Schell and Lord are complete pros, the resulting the conversation was lively, and the audience — consisting of a fair number of Fletcher students and alums — was engaged. We were able to cajole Bette into the occasional intervention as well. Her graciousness is further proof of Cynthia Enloe’s 20th century feminist theory about the critical role of diplomats’ wives in U.S. foreign policy.

The post-event dinner was wonderful as well. I could have spend the entire day listening to Winston and Bette talk about how their lives.

10:00 AM, Midtown: The first of many meetings with potential strategic partners, donors, foundations, and other key supporters of Fletcher. As nervous as I might be about being a moderator, meetings like these have often been my kryptonite. For decades, my approach towards coaxing money from funders could be reduced to the teenager from The Simpsons blurting out, “give me some money!” at inopportune moments. Of course, that is not how development works, like, at all. It is an ongoing process of multiple steps, proposals, revisions of proposals, and then, hopefully, a contract or two.

Fortunately, all of these meetings were part of a longer process — one that I hopefully did not screw up. I mean, I wore a suit and didn’t belch too loudly. Hopefully my Dean will be able to take the baton back and make the pitch better than I. But meetings like this one constituted the bulk of my time in New York.

12:30 PM, The Knickerbocker Club: For 25 years the Fletcher School has had a partnership with the Tavitian Foundation to provide executive education for officials from Armenia. The school provides, “a multidisciplinary Fletcher education to mid-career public servants in Armenia. Each year, the program engages 16 Scholars in a semester-long intensive training program in leadership and public policy hosted at The Fletcher School.”

As part of the program the Tavitian Scholars travelled to New York to meet with a variety of officials — including a lunch with members of the board of the Tavitian Foundation. And I gotta admit, the Knickerbocker Club was a pretty swanky setting for all of this:

The scholars themselves made the best case for the value of the program. All of them expressed a great deal of appreciation for the education they were receiving at Fletcher — as well as the ways in which the rest of the Fletcher student body had welcomed them with open arms.

This was an easy lunch for me — all I had to do was express my deep appreciation to the board, as well as the Tavitian Scholars. Not all parts of being a dean are difficult!

4:00 PM, Council on Foreign Relations: The Council was running an event with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Columbia SIPA Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo, and former Ambassador John J. Sullivan to promote Clinton and Yahri-Milo’s new book Inside the Situation Room, which “offers a window into how presidents and policymakers weigh risks, build consensus, and communicate their decisions to the wider public,” according to the CFR event description.

Hey, I have more than a passing interest in foreign policymaking! And I was in NYC, so I decided to attend. Even non-CFR members can watch what happened, however:

A bonus: if you go to the 48:40 mark of the recording, you’ll hear someone from the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World ask a question that riffs on something I wrote about last week.

So it was a pretty jam-packed 24 hours! Of course, my time in New York did not stop then — though the other highlights were a bit more personal in nature:

11:00 PM, Midtown: At the end of a long and draining day, I unwind by watching the Toronto Blue Jays eliminate the New York Yankees from the playoffs in what is, at this point, a fairly predictable pattern for the Yankees. Given that the Yankees had knocked out the Red Sox in the wild card round, this was sweet revenge. This fact was not lost on either David Ortiz or Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

As a trusted friend and colleague texted to me that evening: “I don’t want to be someone who’s primarily fueled by spite, but it is comfort to watch the Yankees crash and burn.”

6:30 AM, Midtown, the next day: I might not care for the Yankees, but the Manhattan skyline early in the AM is a lovely thing to see:

And that about sums up my 48 hours of pinch-hitting for a public policy school dean. Some lovely events, some meetings that will hopefully go somewhere, and the Yankees losing: now that’s a business trip!