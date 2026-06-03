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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
4hEdited

JFC, to coin a phrase.

I believe that the nation really needs to treat everyone in the Trump Circus, whether they merely enable by failing to do their jobs or are in the trenches actually planning the castration of any of the departments of the US Government, as willing traitors and dangerous incompetents, and deal with them accordingly.

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Geoff G's avatar
Geoff G
2h

I love the concluding sentence in the block-quote from Politico: "Pulte’s thin national security resume, he added, only deepened his concern." "Thin" resume? Come to think of it, when the only relevant national security experience is "nominated to lead ODNI," I guess that is a pretty thin resume.

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