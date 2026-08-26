Drezner’s World

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EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
7h

It does make sense. All you need to focus on for a second is that the GOP has become a neo-fascist party that wants to destroy all democracies (both at home and abroad) and replace them with fascist regimes.

How to do so asap?

By recreating a global economic crisis similar to that in the 1930s, only now deliberately, so that people become so desperate that they'll WANT to vote for neofascist parties.

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Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
7h

I see the hardworking staff at Drezner's World uses one of my favorite terms, "douchebaggery"

Perfect application of the term too!

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