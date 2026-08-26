One of the inherent assumptions — or biases, depending on your point of view — contained within U.S. foreign policy analyses is the presumption that policymakers must know what they are doing. Even decision that seems counterproductive or misguided at first blush might have a hidden rationale that makes some kind of sense. Most political analysts, reporters, and political scientists assume some base level of rational choice among decision-makers. Even if a leader’s policy preferences might seem questionable, those preferences can usually explain the ensuing decisions.

You can see this kind of thinking in Jim Sciutto’s CNN interview with economist Mary Lovely, in which Sciutto desperately searches for a rational motivation to explain Trump’s trade war:

Why am I making this point? Because it highlights the stupidity of the Trump administration’s decision to launch a trade war with Canada. It’s not just economically stupid. It is also politically and strategically stupid. When the Wall Street Journal editorial page describes something Trump does as “The Dumbest Trade War in History” not once but twice, you know it’s a really dumb policy move.

Indeed, as Zeteo’s Aawin Suebsaeng points out, “The simple but correct answer is that for the past year and a half, America has been ruled by an astonishingly violent airhead who likes starting wars that pretty much no one asked for – even if those wars mangle the U.S. economy.”

In a weird way the economics of the trade war are the least stupid part of it. To be clear, the tit-for-tat increase in tariffs will badly damage the auto industry and raise the prices on a bevy of consumer goods. The deadweight loss from continued economic uncertainty will be appreciable. And yet, financial markets were largely copacetic with the escalating trade dispute. Again, none of this is economically positive news, but the financial fallout for the moment remains limited so far.

Politically, launching a trade war with Canada does not make much sense, as even right-leaning pundits acknowledge:

The latest polling shows that despite Ttump’s best efforts to blame Canada — okay, maybe not his best effort but some half-hearted social media posts — Americans still hold very positive views of Canadians:

The same cannot be said of Canadian attitudes about Americans. This might explain why Carney could break off talks — a move supported by 75% of Canadians, by the way.

I’m confident that this kind of American douchebaggery will further bolster Carney’s standing and resolve:

As Axios’ Rebecca Falconer reports, the latest standoff has generated a significant rally-round-the-flag effect for Mark Carney.

Carney was already popular before his latest clash with Trump. His approval rating rose 3 points to 60% last week, while a poll conducted during the same period showed most Canadians wanted a tougher approach to U.S. trade talks, days before the talks collapsed. He has also won broad support from provincial premiers across party lines, including Ontario conservative Doug Ford, who has aggressively pushed back against Trump’s tariff threats, and Manitoba social democrat Wab Kinew, who said he’s “100%” behind Carney.

In contrast, Politico reports that Americans are not nearly as united, a fact that will hurt Trump and the GOP come the midterms:

Poll after poll shows Canadians across the political spectrum are willing to accept those impacts in order to stand up to the U.S. government. The opposite is true in the U.S., where even many in the president’s own party oppose Trump’s trade agenda — particularly his tariffs on Canada. And unlike Carney, the president faces a voter referendum in November, in the form of midterm elections. As the two countries settle in for a long-term standoff, the outcome is likely to be defined by each government’s ability to endure pain: economic in Ottawa and political in Washington. “I think right now the U.S. has more to lose because we have the election coming up in November, where the economy and tariffs are already an issue,” said one former official at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks. “If it spirals, Congress would be the one to feel the impact.”…. POLITICO polling in December found just over a third of voters believed Trump’s tariffs would eventually benefit the U.S. economy and a June poll by The New York Times and Siena found that 54 percent of likely voters in battleground states disapproved of the duties, including 59 percent in Maine, home to a key race in the battle for control of the Senate…. The fallout could hand Democrats in Maine and Michigan, another 2026 battleground, a prime example of how Trump’s policies are hurting their communities, said one person close to the Trump administration who met with senior officials last week — particularly if Canada’s retaliation hits politically sensitive U.S. industries or the trade war expands to a broader range of goods.

See TNR’s Greg Sargent for the specific House districts that the trade war tips towards Democrats.

The Trump administration’s political tactics have made securing a deal harder while providing powerful political incentives for Canada to stand firm. But that understates the strategic fiasco of this trade war. A hidden source of American power through the years has been that in contrast to every great power rival, the United States faces minimal security threats near its borders. This holds with particular force for Canada. And yet, in pushing for this trade war, Trump is also pushing our closest neighbor into diversifying its trade and strategic relationships as much as possible. This seems… how to put it… really dumb.

Furthermore, I’m not sure where things go from here. If this New York Times account by Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Ana Swanson is accurate Canada has little incentive to agree to a deal with the Trump administration:

The Canadians also pressed the United States for a level of certainty that the deal would not be scrapped overnight by the Trump administration. But the United States maintained that it would retain the power to change tariff policy against Canada at any time, irrespective of the agreement, officials said. Mr. Carney would say in his seething Saturday address to Canadians: Sometimes, the United States signature is “written in pencil.”

Even if the U.S. still holds an asymmetric bargaining advantage over Canada, the Trump administration’s negotiating style has been so counterproductive that it has become easy to tell a narrative of growing resistance — as Peter Baker did in the New York Times:

[Mark Carney’s] refusal to buckle in the face of Mr. Trump’s trade ultimatum even at the cost of retaliatory tariffs has flipped the narrative of the president’s second term. Instead of giving in, Mr. Carney is testing whether defiance is a viable strategy against Mr. Trump. The age of capitulation that defined Mr. Trump’s return to office may be starting to fade. World leaders and domestic institutions are, in some cases at least, showing less willingness to submit to Mr. Trump’s will. European leaders have refused to join his war with Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel flatly rejected his Gaza plan. Gulf Arab states forced him to abandon plans to charge a shipping toll in the Strait of Hormuz. Universities and law firms are rebuffing his directives rather than signing on the bottom line. Bond markets are rebelling against his fiscal policies. Even the ABC network, whose $16 million payment to settle a Trump lawsuit was seen as an early example of yielding to the president, has discovered that it did not buy peace and is now suing his administration for threatening its broadcast licenses…. Leaders across the world are watching [Canada]. Mr. Shapiro said they “mostly now believe that backing down in the face of Trumpian aggression or insults only encourages more demands.” He added: “I think Carney is setting the template for how they will respond to future Trumpian tariff threats.”

To sum up: there is no secret plan. There is no five-dimensional chess. This is just an idiotic, senseless trade war that the United States will lose even if Canada makes any concessions. Because Trump is turning a friendly neighbor into something far more hostile to U.S. interests.