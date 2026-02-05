Drezner’s World

I don't think the issue is complicated - Bezos bought the post for lobbying reasons. That is, he wanted to be near the center of politics, and have a good rep and that worked. WaPo did well during the first Trump admin. However, Bezos is part of the tech billionaire claque for one. For two, the WaPo didn't do as well during the Biden administration and the only way to fix that situation would have been to turn it into the liberal paper à la The Guardian, which would have been against Bezos' personal interests since Bezos isn't a liberal.

So he's being pressured by his peers over the paper being anything other than a right-wing rag, he, himself, isn't a liberal, but the paper basically has a liberal audience. Then Trump returns after he did not wind up getting taken out. The right, meantime, is building a self-fulfilling propaganda blitz - the US and democracy is doomed because everything is fucked up about the country which is because of the actions of billionaires. Which, in turn, requires ever more radical action (by billionaires) to heighten the contradictions until the country collapses and billionaires can remake it in their own image.

Bezos was never going to resist that kind of pressure, so he wrote off the paper - I would guess after Musk acquired Twitter - and hired Lewis to put it in liquidation. Bezos has been playing Me, Too with Elon Musk for awhile now, so liquidation was probably foreordained by the sale of Twitter. (I say that because the paper commenced to doing dumb things in late 2022 right through the shanking of the editorial writers in 2024.) The paper was just an easily sacrificed pawn in Bezos' billionaire games.

(I was a subscriber to the actual paper edition, but they cancelled that in 2023, while continuing to charge a ~120 a month for it. I only kept it going for the Sports & Metro sections, but the whioe thing about Bezos' 'libertarian beliefs' signaled it was time to ditch.)

At any rate, I see this as part of the oligaricial attempt to suffocate the media, so they can continue looting the US in peace. (Until it collapses.)

not too different from the plantation owners' plans for confederate america

The Post was reportedly operating at a loss of $100mn / year. Sure, that sounds like a lot, but to someone like Jeff Bezos worth almost $250 BILLION, that is not even pocket change.

As one analysis noted, he could absorb the Post's annual losses for the next FIVE YEARS with the amount of money he makes in a SINGLE WEEK!

Now, the argument against this could be that businesses aren't charities, they are built to make a profit. To which my response is, reporting the news shouldn't be operated like a standard capitalist business! It's a public good, not a clothing store.

As the saying goes, what's the point of having "FU" money if you don't use it?

