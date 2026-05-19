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Ben Alpers's avatar
Ben Alpers
8h

There are some prominent American online voices who sound very much like your "international audiences." These are an odd subset of pessimists on the left, like historian Erik Loomis (who blogs at Lawyers, Guns and Money), who are committed to a sort of Bizarro American Exceptionalism under which it's axiomatic that Trump's awfulness is but a microcosm of the awfulness that defines this nation. Trump's extraordinary unpopularity gets in the way of the narrative that America is eternally, always already collectively responsible for Donald Trump.

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
6h

Trump has demonstrated that his control over House members is rooted in MAGA-dominated primary elections.

But primaries are essentially over by the end of June, in a little over a month, when atv least some Republican House members will feel a need to appeal to a broader electorate. It will be interesting too see how this affects voting patterns in the House.

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