Donald Trump has served sixteen months as president during his second term. He has proven to be ridiculously, historically unpopular president, and his party will pay the price in the November midterm elections.

It’s worth stressing these empirical claims, because there are various constituencies who refuse to acknowledge that basic political fact.

I’ll get to the constituencies in a second. First, where’s my proof? Well, let’s see — there is the Economist’s poll tracker:

Note that Trump is underperforming: a) both his first-term numbers; and b) Biden’s numbers. Furthermore, as the Economist explains about his -21 net approval rating: “that number masks an asymmetry. Of the Americans who approve of Mr Trump, half do so ‘strongly’ while the other half are ‘somewhat’ positive about him. Critics are more passionate: almost 90% of them disapprove of Mr Trump ‘strongly’.”

Then there is the New York Times….

For those readers suspicious of legacy media, let’s pivot to Nate Silver, who observed yesterday, “Donald Trump’s decline in the polls doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”

G. Elliott Morris has a smoother trendline but it points in the same direction, and he offers a similar takeaway to Silver: “not only is Trump’s rating at the all-time low for a president since 2009, and lower than that of any president at this point in their term, but it also shows no sign of slowing down.”

Even RealClearPolitics, which has a more conservative lean, shows a similar trendline:

All five of these aggregates reveal that Trump has fallen below the 40% line. This is important, because one piece of conventional wisdom about Trump has been that he has a low ceiling but a high floor when it comes to his polling numbers because of the loyalty of his MAGA base. It turns out that floor is getting lower by the day.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s strategic blunder in Iran is taking its toll, as the latest New York Times/Siena poll demonstrates. According to the NYT’s Lisa Lerer, Ruth Igielnik, and Camille Baker:

Mr. Trump’s approval rating — a key historical predictor of how a president’s party will fare in an election — has sunk to a second-term low in Times/Siena polls of 37 percent amid the deeply unpopular Middle East conflict. Nearly two-thirds of voters said that going to war had been the wrong decision, including almost three-quarters of politically crucial independents. Less than a quarter of all voters thought the conflict had been worth the costs. Republicans broadly approved of Mr. Trump’s job performance and the war. But most other voters showed serious skepticism of his leadership on other top issues, including the economy and the cost of living. Sixty-four percent of all voters disapproved of his handling of the economy, long a strength for him, and majorities expressed negative views of how he was managing the cost of living, immigration and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

No doubt, the economy is dragging down Trump’s numbers. But it’s not just Trump — if the generic congressional ballot is any indicator, all Republicans are paying the price. RealClearPolitics has Democrats up by more than seven points. As does Silver Bulletin and Strength in Numbers. The New York Times’ latest gives the Democrats a ten-point lead. Given that the generic ballot poll usually trends towards the out party as the midterms approach, the Democrats are occupying very favorable political terrain.

The implications of Trump’s historically dismal approval ratings and the generic congressional ballot are pretty straightforward. Despite the gerrymandering reversals that Democrats have suffered at the Virginia Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, they are still on track to have a good midterms come November.

Again, don’t take my word for it, just read the conclusions of folks who know more about polling and American politics than I do:

G. Elliott Morris: “A 5-to-7-seat redistricting advantage is real, and in a neutral environment, it would matter a lot. Via partisan gerrymandering — legalized cheating — Trump has tried to change how big a wave has to be to flip the House. But even these serious GOP gains would not be enough to overpower the current caused by a pro-Democratic wave election this November. And on this front, Trump’s catastrophic approval rating is a strong positive indicator for the Democrats.”

Seth Masket: “My look at some predictions suggests that Democrats are still likely to take control of the House this November, even while Republicans shrink their margin for error through aggressive redistricting.”

Jonathan Bernstein: “While anything from break-even House to a somewhat smaller landslide are all still plausible, I’ll (somewhat) go out on a limb: While the most likely result is somewhere in between, it’s more likely that the Democrats will gain 30 seats than that Republicans will retain their majority.”

So, just to be clear, the data and analysis confirm that Trump is historically unpopular and said unpopularity will strongly favor a Democratic takeover of one or both houses of Congress this November.

In recent months I have made these points, either in person or on social media, and some of the negative responses have been fascinating. In particular, I have seen three constituencies that scorn, reject, or minimize these points.

The first group are the MAGA true believers. These are the folks who discount the very idea of polling because Trump has always outperformed his polling numbers at the ballot box. I have had more than one Trump supporter discount all the polling data on Iran based on that fact alone.

Part of what is going on here is that even in the latest New York Times poll 70 percent of Republicans support his decision to go to war with Iran, and 59 percent of Republicans strongly approve of his presidency. Furthermore, Trump’s command over the GOP base has been on abundant display over the past month, as his interventions in GOP primaries have ousted Indiana state senators who opposed his gerrymandering move there, as well as Senator Bill Cassidy. As Seth Masket concludes, “within his party, he is still the kingmaker. The most passionate Republican voters — the ones who turn out for primary elections — still follow his cues. That will likely be true as long as he lives.”

The thing is, Trump is not going to be on the ballot in 2026. And Trump’s command of his base does not have much of a multiplier effect. Indeed, according to the latest Politico polling, the effect of a Trump endorsement is a net negative: “When voters who supported Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 were told that Trump backed a candidate, they were 55 percent less likely to support that candidate. The much larger effect size among Harris voters outweighs the boost among Trump supporters. As a result, across all voters, a Trump endorsement was more detrimental than helpful.”

So much for the deluded MAGA folks. The second group are the international audiences. For them, 38 percent support of Trump is 38 percent too many Americans supporting Trump. As near as I can fathom, these folks are outraged that Americans are not more outraged and out protesting in the streets constantly at the string of policy abominations that Trump has unleashed over the past 16 months. I suspect this is also linked to the occasional mainstream media story about Trump supporters sticking with him.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is unmoved by this sentiment. For one thing, even the most unpopular presidents in the past 60 years still commanded about 25 percent support. So this gripe is entirely about the sliver of the electorate between the 25 percent floor and the 38 percent that Trump commands for the moment. As previously noted, however, Trump’s support has been eroding at a reasonably steady clip. It’s not like his policies are going to magically yield results or his corruption is going to lessen. If he is going to trend in any direction, it is likely to be down.

It is always worth remembering that Trump was a bad president during his first go-around and he is way worse now — and while it might take longer than some folks like, the media coverage eventually catches up to this reality.

Finally, there are progressives. Almost all of the polling cited above confirm Trump’s unpopularity — but they also reveal that Democrats are not popular either. And a lot of the frustration with Trump’s dismal polling numbers is premised on the fact that Democrats have not been able to stymie the president on all that much. I suspect some of the disbelief about the poll numbers is related to whether Democrats will actually benefit in November — and then whether they will do anything about it if they do win control of a chamber of Congress.

I understand this reaction the most — it echoes how Democrats felt before the 2018 midterms. But the one thing I am certain about is that Trump will be even less constrained if the Republicans continue to control Congress.

To conclude: Trump is a historically unpopular president, his party will pay the price in the November midterm elections, and those folks who do not buy this argument are ingesting large amounts of either copium or cynicism.