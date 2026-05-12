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Lisa Young's avatar
Lisa Young
2d

There’s also a scene where Archie is sitting at his laptop, working on his book, hitting himself in the head with frustration, that captures the experience of academic writing perfectly. I loved that scene so much that I forgave many of the show’s other sins.

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Seth Masket's avatar
Seth Masket
2d

Thank you for writing this! I've watched 3 episodes and am having a hard time sticking with it. It's not that campus PC politics aren't ripe for satire, but this feels pretty ham-handed most of the time. Carrell accidentally harasses one student and accidentally assaults another in the same class? And wtf with a grad student bullying the college president into being her advisor? Also, there's no way an author this prolific hasn't spoken in front of college students before -- he seems utterly mystified by them. I also compare it unfavorably to The Chair.

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