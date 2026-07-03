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Jonathan Brown's avatar
Jonathan Brown
4h

As a non-American I do hope you're right.

Hard for me to judge, as someone who isn't familiar in any great depth with much of US history, even if I know the highlights, but it does look to me as though there have been periods previously where presidents have attempted to subvert the good-functioning of the country's democracy for corrupt reasons... but Trump is brazenly attempting to end democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. And he's not really even pretending.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
2h

I was 15 in 1976 so I remember the bicentennial, and the months of build-up, very well. The contrast to 250 is striking. Yes, the general mood in the country was downbeat. But the feeling about the bicentennial was upbeat. It was a mood-lifter. I don’t feel that now. 250 is kind of meh. What explains that? Maybe because 1976 was post-Watergate. We were coming out of something. The celebration was a tonic. Now we’re in something, and not sure how, or whether we’re getting out.

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