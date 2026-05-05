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Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
10h

I read a lot of the "Never Trump" punditry, and their confidence that rafts of disillusioned Trump voters/supporters are seeing the light (so to speak) and that the tide is *finally* turning. Alas, that is increasingly not manifesting itself.

And, on the farm owners and their support for Trump (and Republicans in general), the Youtuber Sarah Taber (channel: Farm to Taber) is in the thick of it, and she lays out the psychology of that cohort.

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yeshuap's avatar
yeshuap
9h

A lot of liberals who did not grow up in rural areas cannot accept the truth: these people hate cities and cosmopolitan culture and the people who like both and will kill themselves to cause you pain.

The farmers are multi-millionaires who regularly demand near-slave labor and government handouts. They are petty business tyrants that inherited tens of millions of dollars of assets. They are no different than a slumlord.

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