From long before the days of What’s the Matter With Kansas, politically engaged Americans have been flummoxed and frustrated by citizens voting against their own economic interests. During this second Trump term, however, particular attention has been paid to farmers. And this is driving some folks a little nuts.

Let’s stipulate that it’s hard out there for an American farmer. According to the New York Times’ Eli Saslow, “Farm bankruptcies across the country had risen 55 percent in 2024, 46 percent in 2025, and another 70 percent so far in 2026 as nearly a third of the world’s fertilizer exports were impacted by conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz.” In other words, things were tough under Biden — and absolutely brutal under Trump:

There are two striking things about the difficulties that American farmers are facing right now. First, the added stresses of the past eighteen months are entirely due to Trump administration policy shifts. This isn’t about macro forces like a pandemic or a global recession: almost all of it is about policies that Trump pledged to implement during the 2024 campaign. And yet, as the Economist pointed out last week, “few have suffered more than American farmers” when it comes to the policy shocks emanating from Trump’s tariffs, immigration restrictionism, and the Iran war:

Even before Mr Trump took office, they were grappling with record costs. In just five years, land prices had risen by 6%, seeds by 18%, labour by 50% and interest expenses by 73%. When the president announced sweeping tariffs on “Liberation Day” last year, farmers’ already fragile budgets became harder to balance. As the price of steel and aluminium soared, so did the cost of machinery such as tractors and sprayers. In a February earnings call, John Deere, the world’s largest maker of farm equipment, said it had absorbed $600m in tariff-related costs in 2025 and expected that to double this year. Dave Peters, a semi-retired corn (maize) farmer near Harlan, Iowa, reckons farmers now need four times as many acres to make the same profit. Watching his son and granddaughter ride a tractor across his field, he reflects on how much it takes to get a farm going: “It’s costing half a million just out the door.”

The Cato Institute’s Clark Packard and Alfredo Carrillo Obregon noted these problems back in January:

A new report from North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) Center for Agricultural Policy and Trade Studies quantifies what American farmers and ranchers already know from their own balance sheets: the Trump administration’s 2025 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs are inflicting serious damage. The study finds that IEEPA tariffs extracted about $110 million from fertilizer imports between February and October 2025. More significantly, it calculates that tariff costs passed through to farmers at rates far exceeding the effective tariff rate. For widely used Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, for instance, the pass-through rate to wholesale spot market prices in the US Northern Plains region hit a staggering 342 percent in August 2025…. In October 2025, the gap between farmers’ production costs and the prices they received for their goods was the widest in a decade. There are multiple causes for these issues, but tariff policy deserves substantial blame. In an all-too-familiar pattern for farmers during Trump administrations, reckless tariffs on fertilizer, steel, aluminum, and other inputs increase production costs while foreign retaliation reduces exports and puts downward pressure on commodity prices. Erratic tariff policies squeeze farmers from both sides.

The second striking thing about the plight of farmers is that an overwhelming majority of them voted for Donald Trump in 2024. The NYT’s Saslow looked at Brad Watson, a family farmer who went out of business because he simply could not cover his expenses. You’ll never guess who Watson voted for in 2024:

Brad had supported Donald Trump in 2024 in part because Trump promised to change all that by becoming “the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had.” Instead, new tariffs had cut into Brad’s potential export market and the emerging war in Iran had sent gas and fertilizer prices surging by as much as 70 percent. He was losing thousands of dollars each month and falling behind on his feed bill, until he made the call he’d been dreading his whole career. He dialed up an auction house to arrange the Watson family’s final dairy sale last month.

Saslow does not report on whether Brad has changed his mind. But what infuriates a lot of non-farmers is the degree to which rural voters continue to support Trump despite the carnage his policies have wreaked across the agricultural community. To get back to that Economist story:

It would be easy to blame Mr Trump for the downturn; after all, he campaigned on promises to bring down prices and revive the heartland. But rural America does not. The president’s favourability rating is higher among rural voters than among any other group in our survey. Most still think he is doing a good job. In interview after interview with The Economist, farmers said they trust the administration—but that they need help to recoup the losses its foreign policy is causing them. The American Farm Bureau Federation, a trade group, is pushing the federal government to ease regulations on cheaper fuel and pass another stimulus package. In the coming week the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Farm Bill, which includes provisions that analysts reckon would help to nearly double cash subsidies to farmers by 2027, to $41bn. “I don’t know one farmer who actually wants a handout,” says Jayden Jorgensen, a 25-year-old who raises cattle and grows crops on her father’s land in Iowa. “But if we don’t take them, then we’re behind everybody else.”

The Trump voter regret that Brad expresses in the New York Times story — a sentiment that is hardly limited to him —has generated a lot of vitriol on social media from Never Trump folks.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World maintains the same general response to these kind of stories in 2026 as in 2025:

I cannot entirely share in the eagerness to heap calumny on these voters who are now regretting their choices, for a very simple reason: any scenario in which Republicans lose power in the coming years requires some of these regret voters to switch their allegiances yet again. And I just don’t think screaming at them is gonna work… Well-informed voters preferred Harris over Trump last year, so maybe the key to the anti-Trump electoral future is to better inform voters rather than insult them. I am going to be processing a lot of rage over the next four years due to inept and counterproductive Trump policies. Rage at Trump voters who realize that they made a mistake? No thank you — I’ll direct my anger towards the MAGA folks who have zero regrets about their ballot.

And this is the thing about rural Trump supporters. Some of them do seem to be expressing remorse over their 2024 choice. But an awful lot of them continue to support the president, convinced that they are uniquely deserving of government handouts.

For farmers who now feel disillusioned about the cost of Trump’s economic policies — I feel your pain. For farmers who still think that president Trump is the bees knees, well, I’m not going to be shedding too many tears as those bees keep stinging.