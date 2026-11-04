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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
8h

The hope that Trump will not show an interest in Foreign Policy in his lame (and barely afloat) duck phase is indeed the best one. Given that he's a very provincial man whose idea of Foreign policy is chumming up with dictators this may not be a vain hope. He'll surely find enriching himself and his cronies and persecuting his enemies much more rewarding though I guess foreign despots -even of very poor countries - can offer handsome bribes.

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Kary Troyer's avatar
Kary Troyer
8h

I'll hold my breath in Canada. Looking at the totals and demographics that the NYT produced, it wouldn't take much to go back to Republican control of Congress and retain GOP control of the Presidency. There will be less desire for countries to jump to Trump, but the troubles that the vibecession has caused in most countries remain and must be addressed by political leadership locally. Carney has nailed what he thinks Canada is - for - and has shown some pretty decent leadership. As has been said by many, it seems the Democrats have not figured this out. I hope the party puts most of its efforts in the next two years in that direction. It would be nice to exchange Christmas cards again.

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