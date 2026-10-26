Drezner’s World

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
17h

In the subhead "How law can Trump go?" was probably supposed to be "low". ;-)

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Brooks Keogh's avatar
Brooks Keogh
17h

lower than we can imagine

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