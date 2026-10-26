Discerning readers might have noticed that the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has focused on the 2026 midterms in recent weeks, offering exposure therapy for Democrats. This focus has come at a cost, as I have not written a ton about American foreign policy during that time. Subscribers might wonder about this allocation of effort. After all, I have been pretty clear in thinking the midterms would even have much an effect on American foreign policy.

So why am I not writing about the Trump administration’s recent approach towards the Russo-Ukrainian war or the ongoing operations in the Persian Gulf or even the continued trade war with Canada?

To be honest, this is mostly about preserving my sanity.

You see, to write posts on Drezner’s World, I need a theme or a narrative that can be explained in a relatively pithy manner. Chaos in the State Department? That’s an easy one to explain. Sanctioning the International Criminal Court? That requires either too much verbiage (“The history of international law begins with Grotius….") or too little (“What a dumbass move”).

Unfortunately, U.S. foreign policy right now is a complete shitshow. The only success this past month was the administration’s successful coercion of European allies to release diesel fuel reserves — which pissed off said allies while not affecting diesel prices all that much.

Meanwhile, the situation in Iran is, um, not great. In fat the situation remains basically unchanged since the summer, which means that Iran continues to exert a chokehold over commerce that crosses the Strat of Hormuz. The U.S. has continued it's Year of Retreat as a result of Operation Epic Fury, as reports of unconventional Iranian attacks have triggered rapid withdrawals from overseas military bases as well as various Gulf embassies and military posts. Multiple U.S. allies in the region are learning that they cannot count on this administration to have their back. Even Peter Thiel is privately admitting that it was a bad idea.

I am not even going to bother recounting the administration’s ill-fated push to rekindle bilateral relations with Russia despite its ongoing attacks on Ukraine. Instead I’ll just quote from the New York Times’ Valerie Hopkins on how recent U.S. actions obviously advance the interests of Russia’s Vladimir Putin:

Mr. Putin has never been so close to his goal of normalizing relations with Washington without having to make any compromises on Ukraine. Over the past week and a half, Mr. Trump has set aside years of U.S. foreign policy by openly embracing Mr. Putin and easing the economic pressure on the Kremlin. At the same time, Mr. Trump has vilified President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, the putative American ally trying to defend his nation against a Russian invasion. On Oct. 9, Mr. Trump announced that the United States would buy Russian diesel, asking for no concessions from Mr. Putin in return. The Trump administration went on to pressure Ukraine to stop striking oil refineries — Kyiv’s most powerful lever — and suspended Russia sanctions that Mr. Trump had just signed into law. Mr. Trump declared that “Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine.”…. Ever since Mr. Trump returned to office, Russia has sought to separate the conflict in Ukraine from potential business agreements and closer diplomatic ties with the United States. The Trump administration held back, even as it slashed aid to Ukraine, largely continuing a Biden administration policy of refraining from economic deals with Russia until Mr. Putin stopped the war. The White House now says such deals will help Russia see the benefits of peace.

Look, I’m something of an expert on economic statecraft and I am pretty confident that constructive engagement with Vladimir Putin will work about as well as it did with the apartheid regime in South Africa in the early 1980s.

Then there is the trade war with Canada, which is going so poorly that the U.S. Ambassador to Canada is acting like a little bitch criticizing Canada’s government while denying that a trade war exists between the two countries. Meanwhile the administration is lowering tariffs on Canadian imports critical to Maine in a desperate bid to help Susan Collins keep her job as U.S. Senator.

All of this is horrible. It will take years to clean up this mess. Furthermore, even a strong midterm performance from Democrats will not necessarily constrain a determined Donald Trump from wreaking even more carnage.

Trying to straightforwardly assess just how much damage is being done is an exercise designed to induce depression. Instead, searching for examples that serve as the perfect metaphor for Trump administration fuckwittery is the saner path.

So the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World would like to thank the Washington Post’s Alex Horton and Dan Lamothe for reporting out this Pete Hegseth and staff story that so perfectly captures this administration’s incompetence:

It was early this year when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wanted to move the world. A replica of it, anyway. Two floor globes said to be used by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II are housed in the Pentagon, where subsequent generations of Army leaders became custodians of the artifacts, according to people familiar with their lineage and an accompanying plaque dating them to the 1930s. The historical significance was attractive to Hegseth, these people said, and his staff requested that the secretary’s office become the new home to one of the 30-inch globes. Ordinarily, moving historical items within the building is a deliberate process overseen by trained curators. Instead, Hegseth’s staff dispatched its own team to relocate an Eisenhower globe. They lost control of the artifact and dropped it, sending the globe crashing onto its base and impaling the fragile shell near Antarctica, according to those familiar with the incident. The resulting gash appears to be several inches wide…. After publication Thursday, a Defense Department official provided The Post with a brief, unattributed statement acknowledging the mishap. “Accidents happen,” it says, “we are grateful no one was harmed, and the globe is being repaired.” The statement does not say how much the repairs are expected to cost and when they would be complete. The Army office in possession of the globe had expected to consult with experts at the U.S. Army Center of Military History on how to ensure its safe transport and properly document its relocation to Hegseth’s office, according to two people familiar with the matter. Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a previously undisclosed incident that is viewed as an embarrassment within the Defense Department. The history staffers were furloughed due to a partial government shutdown stemming from a dispute in Congress over aspects of the Trump administration’s immigration policy. When the experts could not be reached, Hegseth’s staff decided to move the globe themselves, these people said.

Yeah, that is the perfect story to encapsulate just how much Trump and his team have beclowned American foreign policy.