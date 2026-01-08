Drezner’s World

John O'Neil's avatar
John O'Neil
1d

This analogy isn’t quite right, but the last week has felt as if John Gotti had realized that the most potent military in history was available as muscle. It’s not just a foreign policy of plunder. It’s a world where intimidation is the only currency. Senseless threats are good for business. Of course, this comparison is probably unfair to Gotti, who had a sense of propriety among thieves. But he faced more restraints than Trump does.

LouisBDL's avatar
LouisBDL
1d

With the new White House stated goal of going from a military budget of $1T to $1.5T, reasonable observers would conclude that we are faced with a threat of the same nature and scale as Nazi Germany, with the same necessary response. Americans will resist such analysis for understandable cultural and psychological reasons, but for other states it would be dangerous not to act accordingly.

13 more comments...

