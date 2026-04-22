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AS's avatar
AS
8h

I'm glad Daniel goes through and reads this nonsense so I don't have to.

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Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
8h

I grew up around teachers. They thought they were the most intelligent. I worked with doctors my whole working life. They think they are the most intelligent.

I’ve been married to an engineer a very long time, they think they are the most intelligent. Physicists think the same.

Tech people are sometimes unique in their belief they’re superior while they frequently only know tech.

How can any thinking moral person posit atomic weapons are passé? Or someone with no conscience should make global decisions? Hubris.

I do believe AI is inevitable, but we need to quit ceding the intellectual high ground to the bros.

Imagine the arrogance to actually write this thing&expect it to mean anything except that he’s an egotistical tool.

Did Karp/Palantir ever see “The Terminator”?

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