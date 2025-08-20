As previously noted, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World spent the end of last week attending the second annual “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference — or, as some folks put it, LibCon 2025. There were many notables in attendance, including Francis Fukuyama, Jack Goldsmith, León Krauze, Suketu Mehta, Steven Pinker, Jonathan Rauch, Clay Shirky, Zack Beauchamp, and Derek Thompson.

At times the conference felt like Lapsed Libertarians Anonymous. The ostensible theme of the conference was “countering the rise of illiberalism and charting a course forward for a liberalism that can answer the challenges of the modern era.” To be perfectly honest, the bulk of the conference was devoted to dissecting illiberalism more than countering it. And after 48 hours of conferencing I am not sure I have any great answers to those themes. But the conference did clarify the most important question that needs to be answered: can liberalism fight the good fight against illiberal forces without embracing illiberal tactics?

This is a real question, and politicians are playing with live ammo right now. For example, the move by Texas Republicans — pressured by Donald Trump’s political team — to redistrict the Texas congressional map without a new census is a clear violation of established political norms, designed for pure partisan purposes. It’s a classical illiberal move. And Texas is not the only red state considering this action: Florida, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio are contemplating similar action.

In response, California governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to redistrict in a way that benefits Democrats. Again, this would be an illiberal move, substantively no different from what Texas is attempting to do. But it is also a response to an illiberal action, and that provides important context. As one explainer put it, “[Newsom’s] messaging has emphasized that the commission would only be sidelined temporarily, because of what he calls a Trump-induced political emergency. It’s reflected in the name of the measure: the Election Rigging Response Act.”

In essence, the question is whether liberal movements can employ these tactics against illiberal political forces while not becoming illiberal themselves. And I think the answer is yes? Just as campaigns that want to regulate soft money in politics might temporarily take such money to fund their campaigns, the forces of liberalism need to recognize and respond to the current state of emergency. But it’s a tough call and I do not feel great about it.

Other stray LibCon thoughts:

Not a fan of the nickname “LibCon.”

Whoever thought of holding the event at the Watergate Hotel deserves a medal. The hotel itself was great, and for a conference that talked a lot about the rule of law it was awesome to see areas dedicated to the Watergate scandal:

The most terrifying moment of the whole conference was when Ruth Marcus said that the damage currently being done to the Justice Department was considerable — and then Jack Goldsmith said that Marcus was underestimating the damage. Jack is not someone who uses hyperbole, so that was an extremely disturbing exchange.

Sabina Ćudić, elected to the Bosnian House of Representatives, described the U.S. decision to terminate nearly all USAID activity as “an octopus cutting off one of its tentacles.”

Given the rightward leanings and impulses of most of the crowd, it was interesting to hear the mention of Zohran Mamdani generate positive applause. The general consensus of the conference was that whatever one thought of Mamdani, he had the distinct advantage of being neither corrupt nor a sexual harasser. The attendees also liked Mamdani for being willing to fight back.

The AI panel was very disturbing. I learned a new word — “glazing” —and came away concerned about how AI could degrade democracy.

That’s it for now. More deep LibCon thoughts when and where appropriate!