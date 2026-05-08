Last week I wrote that the Trump administration’s half-hearted patience gambit — in which “actual hostilities do not recur, but the Strait of Hormuz remains closed until Iran’s regime feel pressured into is making the kind of deal that is at least better than the JCPOA’s terms” — was the best of a bad set of options. But I also expressed some skepticism:

There are multiple reasons to be skeptical that “blockade and wait” will work. The two most obvious problems have to do with Trump’s decision-making pathologies. As previously noted, Trump is lousy at playing a waiting game, and that’s what this strategy entails. Axios’s [Barak] Ravid has already reported that Trump is entertaining more aggressive military options, and that “the briefing signals that Trump is seriously considering resuming major combat operations either to try to break the logjam in negotiations or to deliver a final blow before ending the war.” A second pathology is the administration’s wishcasting that Iran is just days away from collapsing…. energy and regional experts are not buying that argument.

In the week since, the reasons for skepticism are mounting. For one thing, president Trump tried to break the logjam with Project Freedom, a U.S. military effort to escort tanker and container ships out of the Gulf despite Iranian threats. And for like 48 whole hours, Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio trumpeted this plan. And then, Trump abruptly called the whole thing off after Gulf allies rebelled against the plan and denied airspace access to U.S. planes.

That particular episode highlighted just how desperate Trump has been to break the current stalemate. But two news stories suggest that he’s going to have even more difficulty than he thought in ending this foreign policy clusterfuck.

First, it turns out that it’s not just outside experts who are skeptical that the blockade of Iran will trigger regime collapse anytime soon.