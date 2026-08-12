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Sharon Boyes-Schiller's avatar
Sharon Boyes-Schiller
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With any luck, Democratic majorities in house and senate would allow this illegality to be documented and probed, but actually holding people to account is not going ot happen until 2029 and only then if a Democratic (or non-MAGA Republican??) is elected — and the entire crew isn’t pardoned by Trump on the way out the door. i can see him pardoning the entire corporate crew of all his companies — and those of Don and Eric and Jared etc - before he leaves office.

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