The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been pretty forthright in concluding that the Trump administration decided to co-launch Gulf War Three with little in the way of strategic planning. Or, to be a bit kinder, Donald Trump simply ignored any advisors who offered any strategic foresight about how this conflict could play out.

This week’s news mostly bolsters my thesis. No doubt, the U.S. and Israel continue to inflict damage on Iran. The U.S. continues to destroy Iranian infrastructure, including the bombing of Iran’s oil facilities on Kharg Island. The Israelis report that they have killed Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The thing is, the war still shows no signs of ending. Oil prices remain elevated, as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to traffic without Iranian approval. Trump finally decided to ask U.S. allies and partners for assistance in opening up the Strait of Hormuz. It is safe to say that U.S. allies and rivals alike were cool to the idea, given that it was the United States and Israel that destabilized the situation.

Trump reacted to this news with the most jilted ex-boyfriend tone he has ever summoned:

U.S. senator Lindsey Graham said after speaking with Trump that he had, “never heard him so angry in my life.”

So no, three weeks into the war, it sure seems that the Trump administration had no idea what he was getting himself into.

But maybe I’m wrong! I didn’t think that Trump would bomb Iran back in the summer of 2025 — but he did. I didn’t think the Venezuela operation would work out well for U.S. interests — but if you apply a neo-royalist lens to the whole operation, it’s worked out well for Trump in the short run. As Nate Silver points out, Trump has repeatedly taken high-risk actions that would have obliterated other businessmen and politicians — and yet he has remained standing.

As an intellectual exercise, it is worth asking whether I could be wrong about how Gulf War Three plays out.

And the answer is that of course I could be wrong. Sometimes wars take unexpected turns. There have been examples of kinetic U.S. military actions in the past that seemed like they were stuck in the mud during the conflict but eventually broke in a way that favored the United States. The 1999 NATO bombing campaign in Serbia lasted close to three months, and for most of that time it was not perceived as going very well — until Serbia agreed to acquiesce.

Last week the New York Times’ Bret Stephens sounded a similar tune:

I’m flabbergasted by the relentless pessimism I’m seeing in much of the commentariat. We are less than two weeks into a war that will almost surely be over by the end of the month, and already there are predictions that it’s “another Iraq.” American casualties, heartbreaking as they are, have been minor for a conflict of this scale. Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors diminishes by the day: We’ve seen this in the sharp decline in its ballistic missile and drone attacks. I have to assume that before this war is over, we will find a way to remove Iran’s remaining stores of highly enriched uranium, which greatly enhances global security over the long term. And Iran’s leaders, for all their swagger, now know they are not immune from reprisal, which will make them think a lot more carefully as they plot their retaliation. We may not see regime change now, but this regime is likely to become a zombie state before the next, all-but-inevitable, popular uprising.

Stephens went on to reference the bombing of Serbia as an example of a regime weakened by bombing that was subsequently toppled by mass protests.

So could this happen? Sure. Is it likely? Not really — at least, not without significant escalation.

For one thing, both American and Israeli intelligence are repeatedly saying that the Iranian regime is still very much in power and not going anywhere. Even if it’s been weakened by the removal of some top leadership, Iran’s basic coercive apparatus remains in place. Furthermore, this is a regime that has demonstrated minimal restraint in handling domestic dissent. There is little reason to think that will change.

Under these circumstances, a decapitation strategy has its limits, as the New York Times’ David Halfbinger explains:

Iran’s leadership — its “bench,” in sports terms — is too deep for Israel ever to bring its government to the point of collapse. After Ayatollah Khamenei was killed, Iran named his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, a fellow hard-liner, to succeed him as supreme leader. “Decapitation has its limitations,” said Danny Citrinowicz, a former head of the Iran branch of Israeli military intelligence. “I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface in the ability of Iran to find replacements that can take over for the people that have been decapitated.” Mr. Citrinowicz noted that Israel killed nearly all of Hamas’s leaders in Gaza, and both Mr. Nasrallah and his successor as Hezbollah’s leader. Yet both organizations are still functioning, if significantly weakened. “It’s not that I don’t think decapitation is an important tool,” he said. “But we can’t build a strategy only on that.” A healthy respect for the unknown — like unintended consequences — also argues against an overreliance on targeted killings, said Ami Ayalon, 80, a former commander of Israel’s internal security agency and of its navy…. “Let’s assume that Bibi is right,” he said, using Mr. Netanyahu’s nickname. “It will take months or years. There are millions of people who depend on the regime, and they understand that on the day after the war, they’re going to be slaughtered. And they will fight and kill in order to not see that happen.”

Absent a social revolution, Iran still has the ability to pressure the global economy by restricting access through the Strait of Hormuz — and it seems that the Trump administration is discovering that fact at the same time as everyone else.

This has caused Trump’s own allies to acknowledge to the press that this might not go the way the president believed, according to Politico’s Megan Messerly:

More than two weeks into the campaign, some [Trump] allies believe the president no longer controls how, or when, the war ends. They fear Iran’s attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which have rattled global crude markets and threaten broader economic distress, are boxing Trump into a situation where escalating the conflict — potentially even putting American boots on the ground — becomes the only way to credibly claim victory. “We clearly just kicked [Iran’s] ass in the field, but, to a large extent, they hold the cards now,” said one person close to the White House, who like others in this story was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the war. “They decide how long we’re involved — and they decide if we put boots on the ground. And it doesn’t seem to me that there’s a way around that, if we want to save face.” The concern among some Trump allies is that ensuring the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz could require securing parts of Iran’s shoreline, a step that would almost certainly mean putting American troops on Iranian soil. “The terms have changed,” said a second person familiar with the U.S. operation in Iran. “The off-ramps don’t work anymore because Iran is driving the asymmetric action.”

So could I be wrong? Sure — but for that to be the case, the political situation in Iran would have to be very different from what both global press coverage and intelligence agencies are saying. So I don’t think I’m wrong.