Drezner’s World

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Joel Mathis's avatar
Joel Mathis
15h

"it seems that the Trump administration is discovering that fact at the same time as everyone else."

That seems extraordinarily generous. Everybody else knew it already!

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Brian Mcleish's avatar
Brian Mcleish
16h

Serbia only gave up after NATO started making preparation for a ground offensive.

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