Drezner’s World

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CanuckFR's avatar
CanuckFR
15h

I'm a Canadian and I earnestly wish for the total failure of the Republican Party at all levels of government in the US. The US is really, REALLY good at exporting their insanity and I can't wait for either the insanity to stop or the country to collapse.

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Dan Cuzzocreo's avatar
Dan Cuzzocreo
16h

Yeah there’s a sovereignty and self-governance value being expressed there that’s not totally crazy, but I dunno for my money I tend to think good things are good and bad things are bad.

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