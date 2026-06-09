Last week Donald Trump and his social media team issued multiple posts basically telling Americans to calm the heck down about the war in Iran. One Trump post in particular stood out:

Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does! President DJT

Let’s put to one side the fact that it’s impossible for Trump to say, um, almost anything without sounding a little bit rape-y. The more intriguing question is: why does he think the negative chirping makes it tougher for him to negotiate? Why would any outside commentary affect negotiations that are going so well Trump has declared them almost done for weeks now? The Atlantic’s David Graham put it well: “For once in his life, Donald Trump wishes he was getting less attention.”

Graham and others likely believe that this is due to Trump’s immature brand of leadership leaving him “upset by their criticism.” But a bit later Graham also writes that Trump, “seems very reactive to GOP commentary. Last weekend, he seemed to back off a rumored deal with Iran after attacks from hawkish allies including Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Now he’s fretting about public criticism again.”

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World thinks there is a simple explanation for this: Trump is trying — and, more importantly, failing — to minimize his audience costs.

In the international relations literature, an audience cost is commonly defined as “the domestic political cost that leaders incur from their constituency if they escalate a foreign policy crisis and are then seen as backing down.” In this instance, Trump unquestionably escalated a foreign policy crisis with Iran, and definitely does not want to pay any political price from backing down.

Now it could be argued that Trump’s love of truthful hyperbole and his being in power during a hyper-polarized age might reduce his audience costs of backing down. Surely his MAGA base will buy whatever political explanation he offers, right? The hard working staff over at Spoiler Alerts suggested such a thing during Trump’s first term, and there is experimental evidence that presidents can affect public perceptions in ways that lower audience costs.

Furthermore, as Politico’s Nahal Toosi points out, a little diplomatic creativity could help grease the wheels of a cease-fire — and by “diplomatic creativity,” I mean some serious shaping of the truth. “it is hard to find successful major diplomatic negotiations in history that didn’t require some level of deceit or, at least, intentional confusion,” Toosi writes. “Such maneuvering isn’t just about public relations. It can be crucial to resolving or at least getting past what feel like irreconcilable differences.

Toosi makes a good point here — and she further argues that Trump is uniquely skilled at selling such deceptions:

Trump appears perturbed by the possibility that he might have to strike a similar deal with Iran and determined to come out ahead in any comparison. Luckily, Trump is uniquely capable of the contortions such an agreement would require. He has, at best, a “situationship” with the truth. This is, after all, a man who still insists he won the 2020 election and claims to have ended wars that were not wars. “Since when has truth-stretching been a deal-breaker in Trumpian diplomacy?” asked Rob Malley, who dealt with Iran in both the Obama and Biden administrations. We’ve already seen the Trump team ignore the inconvenient when it comes to Iran. In the early days of the war, it effectively eased sanctions on Iran by issuing waivers that let Tehran sell oil already at sea. The administration’s goal was to calm energy markets roiled by the conflict.

Maybe Toosi is correct — but I have my doubts. In this instance, Trump finds himself in a unique political bind, because he cannot reframe the way any deal will be evaluated.