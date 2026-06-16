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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
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My guess is that Trump will continually give 60 day extensions of the negotiations while trying to keep secret what is agreed while shouting at the top of his voice that a GREAT DEAL FOR THE US AND ISRAEL!!!! is about to take place.

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