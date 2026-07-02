Last month I spent five days in South Korea for various meetings and presentations. A recurring theme among my very plugged-in Korean interlocutors was exasperation at the Trump administration. The litany of complaints was pretty long, starting from the negative strategic and economic effects of Operation Epic Fury and moving on from there. The thing that exercised my Korean counterparts the most, however, was last fall’s idiotic ICE raid in Ellabell, Georgia that led to the detainment of hundreds of South Korean citizens. The moment that raid was referenced, a lot of South Korean jaws clenched in frustration.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been documenting the myriad instances of the Trump administration — led by the president’s actions in particular — pissing off allies. On occasion this has been due to a genuine divergence of interests. In some cases it might be due to a lack of consultation. In other instances, it is for no discernable reason other than pique. But over the past ten days, there have been enough episodes to highlight some more examples.

The first — and far and away the dumbest — is Italy. Tensions between Donald Trump and Italian leader (and fellow populist) Giorgia Meloni had been brewing for months. The Iran war was already deeply unpopular in Italy, leading Meloni to restrict Italian airspace for U.S. combat aircraft. Trump’s bizarre decision to criticize Pope Leo also prompted Meloni to defend the Vatican, which infuriated Trump some more.

Things came to a head after the G7 summit last month, during which Meloni and Trump had seemingly patched things up. Trump nonetheless went out of his way to stir the pot anew, according to the New York Times’ Motoko Rich and Josephine de La Bruyère:

After the president told an Italian journalist on Thursday that Ms. Meloni had “begged” him to take a photo together at the Group of 7 summit meeting in France this week, according to an English-language transcript shared by the TV reporter, Ms. Meloni called Mr. Trump’s statements “totally invented.” “Italy and I never beg,” she proclaimed in a video posted on social media…. This week, a Reuters camera had captured an exchange between Ms. Meloni and Mr. Trump at the G7 summit meeting where she emphasized that she and Mr. Trump “have always been friends” and laughed off his retort that he had felt “abandoned” by her. On Thursday evening, Mr. Trump seemed not to want to reciprocate Ms. Meloni’s attempts at rapprochement. He told the White House correspondent for La7, an Italian television news channel, that Ms. Meloni “wanted a picture with me so badly.” “I wouldn’t have done it, but I felt sorry for her!” he added. On Friday came Ms. Meloni’s retort. Speaking directly to the camera, she said: “I am frankly shocked. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this is not the first time it has happened. I can only say that it’s upsetting that he doesn’t have the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States, toward leadership to which he instead proves much more indulgent.” The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment…. Even foreign leaders and members of Italy’s opposition seemed offended by Mr. Trump’s comments. Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, offered “full solidarity” to Ms. Meloni, and Belgium’s defense minister, Theo Francken, wrote that the White House should “leave @GiorgiaMeloni alone.” “The level of cruel offense that President Trump has directed at the prime minister is unacceptable,” Lia Quartapelle, a member of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies with the Democratic Party, posted. “He is the one making a fool of himself: a bully who has no qualms about damaging relations with Italy.”

It should be noted that Meloni — whose popularity has been on the wane — has domestic political incentives to distance herself from Trump. Writing in the Guardian, Riccardo Alacro explains, “publicly clashing with Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Italy, carries electoral advantages. On her left, it deprives the opposition of a major line of attack over Meloni’s previous closeness to Trump. On her right, it forces the National Future on to terrain that Meloni now strives to dominate: a nationalist conservative narrative rooted in tropes about western civilisation that also rejects subservience to the US…. The solidarity expressed with Meloni across the Italian political spectrum… and by European leaders over Trump’s efforts to humiliate her validates her political instincts.”

It is a problem for American foreign policy if the leaders of allies and partners believe it to be in their political interest to escalate feuds with Trump.

Then there is Saudi Arabia. Some commentators have claimed that the Iran war had not generated too much in the way of tensions among allies in the Gulf. Over the last 48 hours, however, both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times have reported out on the growing frictions between the two countries over the conflict.

The WSJ story notes that after Saudi officials refused to allow U.S. forces to use Saudi bases and airspace for Project Freedom, Trump officials threatened to withhold the delivery of missile interceptors that the Saudis needed to defend themselves against Iranian attacks. Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman subsequently declined an invitation to participate in last month’s G7 summit. And Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointedly did not visit Riyadh during his Persian Gulf tour.

The NYT’s Edward Wong provides some explanation for the growing tensions:

The all-hands campaign by the White House to sway Prince Mohammed, which has not previously been reported, and other crucial moments during the war revealed American and Saudi officials becoming increasingly at odds over how to approach security in the region, particularly with regard to Iran and Israel. And more and more, the Saudis see the U.S. government as unreliable and even on occasion a risk to Gulf Arab nations…. Now, as the Trump administration tries to reach agreements with Iran that go beyond the preliminary cease-fire accord announced on June 14, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations are pressing for an outcome that would shield them from fallout if Iran, Israel or the United States restart broad hostilities. Given Mr. Trump’s vacillations during the war, the Saudis question whether the Americans would offer any protection or exercise sound judgment in a future conflict. The Saudis became skeptical of Mr. Trump in 2019, when he refused to retaliate against Iran for a drone and missile attack on Saudi oil fields…. Mr. Trump mocked Prince Mohammed in public during the war. In March, Mr. Trump talked in disparaging terms about how he thought the prince had underestimated him and his administration. “He didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass,” Mr. Trump said at an investment forum in Miami that Saudi Arabia had organized…. While Saudi Arabia is relieved by the cease-fire, none of the most difficult issues emerging from the war have been dispelled by the preliminary agreement. For one thing, the agreement recognizes that Iran has some form of control over the strait and allows for it and Oman to agree to a method of administration — which could include charging tolls or fees in the long term.

Again, the problem is that even if this relationship can be bandaged up, the longer-term damage has been done. When the U.S. is no longer viewed as a reliable ally, then it is that much tougher for the United States to advance its interests in the world.

Finally, there is Canada. The U.S. decision not to renew the USMCA at this time — a trade deal that Trump negotiated during his first term, mind you — is not quite as disturbing as the decision might seem. As Simon Lester explains, in all likelihood this just means that Trump’s successor will either agree to an extension or negotiate a revised deal.

Still, that’s just the latest drip in a steady series of administration actions that have angered the Great White North. The funny thing is that at the end of 2024, Canadian national pride had approached its nadir — just as Trump was beginning to talk about Canada as the 51st state.

And now? Politico’s latest poll reveals a complete 180 on Canadian nationalism: “In question after question, Canadians report far greater levels of national pride and patriotism than respondents in the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. Canadians were even more likely than Americans to want young kids to sing the national anthem at school. Jean Chrétien, an outspoken former prime minister, has repeatedly joked about nominating Donald Trump for the Order of Canada for uniting so many people north of the border.”

As of January 2025, the United States had more allies and partners than any other country in the world. At this rate, the Trump administration will have succeeded in successfully alienating most of them by January 2029.