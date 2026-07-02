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John O'Neil's avatar
John O'Neil
10h

Of course, when alienated allies refuse to give us some help they would have offered pre-DJT, the MAGA response will be, Look at what jerks they are, we were right not to trust them.

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Lou's avatar
Lou
10h

Surprisingly we in Australia seem to be (so far) avoiding the ultra thuggish elements of Trump’s highly temperamental and incoherent foreign policy.

But why?

Is it:

- AUKUS? (Buying US 2nd hand subs helps)

- The QUAD?

- Rare Earth minerals?

- Effective policies in the South Pacific to counter China?

I’m not complaining obviously, but I am curious

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