Drezner’s World

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Paul T. Levin's avatar
Paul T. Levin
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I feel like the U.S. is now also like a child that keeps reaching for the hot stove, only to be saved by the parents. At some point, maybe you have to crash and burn to learn. Maybe if there hadn’t been any adults in the room the first time around, we wouldn’t be sitting here with a second Trump administration. Not that Bridge Colby is necessarily saving anyone, but the argument that he and people like him needs to stay to do so is not all that compelling to me anymore.

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