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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
18h

Catch Professor Phillips O'Brien's thoughts about four possible ground intervention scenarios in Iran All of them are very risky.

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/what-are-the-options-for-us-ground

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
17h

For your average 30-some voter, 9/11 was in elementary school, and we were at war in the Middle East for the vast majority of their lives, stuck, with no apparent way out. Biden extricated us, at a huge cost in lives and US prestige. Even low information voters know we shouldn't have jumped back into the quicksand, especially with these clowns directing our efforts.

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