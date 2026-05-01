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John O'Neil's avatar
John O'Neil
13h

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas, the best commodities reporter I know, says the idea that the Iranians will quickly face catastrophe because of the blockade is just plain wrong.

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Jacques Engelstein's avatar
Jacques Engelstein
11h

From a media perspective, 38 days sounds like a lot, but historically it’s brief. The campaign ended before its cumulative effects could really be tested, yet that is treated as if military pressure had already failed. The negative effects of escalation may be real, but they still have to be weighed against Iran keeping or rebuilding a path to a nuclear weapon and the cost of leaving the Iranian people trapped under the regime. Otherwise the analysis weighs the costs of action without really weighing the costs of stopping short.

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