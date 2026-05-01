When the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World last examined the state of the Trump administration’s war with Iran, America’s strategic situation looked — how to put this — not great.

But that was over two weeks ago! Stuff has happened since then. Has the situation come into focus?

The answer seems to be: kinda, sorta, yes — but there are a lot of reasons to think it won’t be sustainable.

The current strategy — best articulated in this Wall Street Journal story by Alexander Ward, Laurence Norman, and Summer Said — is that Trump wants to choke Iran into submission:

President Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, U.S. officials said, targeting the regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused. In recent meetings, including a Monday discussion in the Situation Room, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options—resume bombing or walk away from the conflict—carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials said. Yet continuing the blockade also prolongs a conflict that has driven up gas prices, hurt Trump’s poll numbers and further darkened Republicans’ prospects in the midterm elections. It has also caused the lowest number of transits through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began. Since ending the major bombing campaign in an April 7 cease-fire, Trump has repeatedly walked back from escalating the conflict, opening space for diplomacy after earlier threatening to destroy the entirety of Iranian civilization. But he still wants to tighten the grip on the regime until it caves to his key demand: dismantling all of Iran’s nuclear work…. For now, Trump is comfortable with an indefinite blockade, which he wrote Tuesday on Truth Social is pushing Iran toward a “State of Collapse.” A senior U.S. official said the blockade is demonstrably crushing Iran’s economy—it is straining to store its unsold oil—and sparked fresh outreach by the regime to Washington. Trump’s decision represents a new phase of sorts of the war and highlights the fact that the president, who always seeks a quick and salable victory, is devoid of a silver bullet.

This account jibes with what Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid: “The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them…. They want to settle. They don't want me to keep the blockade.”

Under this sitzkreig approach, actual hostilities do not recur, but the Strait of Hormuz remains closed until Iran’s regime feel pressured into is making the kind of deal that is at least better than the JCPOA’s terms.

Could this work? As I noted two weeks ago there is an argument to be made that blockading Iran’s economy could weaken its capabilities further. That still seems to be the case. And the war has created other fissures in the Gulf — like the UAE’s exit from OPEC — that favor U.S. interests.

Still, there are multiple reasons to be skeptical that “blockade and wait” will work. The two most obvious problems have to do with Trump’s decision-making pathologies. As previously noted, Trump is lousy at playing a waiting game, and that’s what this strategy entails. Axios’s Ravid has already reported that Trump is entertaining more aggressive military options, and that “the briefing signals that Trump is seriously considering resuming major combat operations either to try to break the logjam in negotiations or to deliver a final blow before ending the war.”

A second pathology is the administration’s wishcasting that Iran is just days away from collapsing. As Politico’s Scott Waldman reports, however, energy and regional experts are not buying that argument:

White House officials insist that the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s global oil and natural gas supplies are shipped — is crippling Iran and will soon leave the regime little choice but to meet President Donald Trump’s demands. “If you look at the economic stress that the Iranian people are under right now, it should be unacceptable to any civilized leader,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters Thursday. The regime, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is “days” away from running out of storage capacity and before “fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in.” Trump, on Wednesday, told Axios that Iran’s storage facilities and pipelines “are getting close to exploding.”… But energy experts such as Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and a former consultant for the European Union in Iraq, said Iran has far more storage capacity than administration officials are claiming and that the slow-burn blockade strategy only guarantees a prolonged energy disruption that will further crush the global economy. “They’re not in a mood to surrender,” he said. “They know the clock is ticking not just for them, but for the U.S. and the rest of the world economy, too, and they think their clock is ticking slower.”…. While it’s clear that the U.S. blockade is crushing the Iranian economy, oil storage is a separate issue and one Tehran is not expected to deal with until late May and possibly even longer, according to Gregory Brew, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, specializing in the geopolitics of oil and gas with a focus on Iran. Even then, Iran has a long history of enduring punishing conditions to achieve war objectives.

Meanwhile, even just a few more weeks of blockading the Strait of Hormuz will create additional policy externalities that do not help the U.S. strategic position. Consider that with each passing day of sitzkrieg, the following trends gather greater force:

So the blockade strategy is not great — but it seems equally clear that the Trump White House does not have any other great ideas to guide them out of their policy conundrum. The New York Times’ David Sanger and Tyler Pager do a solid job of describing the current stalemate:

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration that neither the bombing that the United States and Israel conducted for 38 days, nor the economic strangulation that he is attempting by having the Navy intercept ships leaving or bound for Iranian ports, is achieving the desired effect. “Now they have to cry uncle,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s all they have to do, just say: ‘We give up. We give up.’” Mr. Trump has used variants of his “cry uncle” test over the past month, despite warnings from his own intelligence agencies and outside experts that the White House has consulted that nothing in Iran’s history or the nature of its constantly competing power centers suggests the country would offer what Mr. Trump had earlier called “unconditional surrender.” It was more likely, they have said, that Tehran would double down in its resistance. In fact, even as Mr. Trump has swung from praise of Iran’s new leaders as more “reasonable” than their predecessors, to threats to resume bombing, to the blockade, the Iranian strategy appears to have remained steady. It has imposed a blockade of its own, in the Persian Gulf, that has prevented Arab states from risking sailing their tankers through the straits.

It is hard to envision any kind of lasting bargain that reopens the Strait of Hormuz and resolves Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump’s blockade strategy does not look like it will work either — but it also seems like the best bad option among a basket of truly awful options.

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