Last week I was… let’s say “unimpressed” with the trilateral Putin-Trump-Xi summit. I’m not so sure I would go so far as to characterize it as a “strategic disaster” — but if Fareed Zakaria is using that kind of language then it seems real bad.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio robustly defended Trump’s meeting, however:

Here’s the key excerpt from Rubio’s defense:

The better these three leaders get along, the easier and more conducive the environment will be to actually agree to things that are concrete down the road, whether it's with Russia, whether it's with China, or together as three countries. These things are invaluable, and I want everybody to understand the relationship between heads of state are invaluable. It sets the tone for the entire relationship. It sets the tone for our trade negotiators. It sets the tone for our diplomats and if these leaders can't get along and can't engage with one another and don't have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world, so I am glad these leaders were able to engage.

Now I may be just a small-town international relations scholar, but I reckon that while personal bonhomie between leaders can matter on the margins, it’s neither a necessary nor a sufficient condition for two countries to have a good bilateral relationship.

Furthermore, Trump himself acknowledged later on in the press conference that his good relationship with Putin does not necessarily serve the national interest:

So it has been particularly embarrassing to see the Trump administration simultaneously pissing on allies while desperately trying to cozy up to autocrats whom the president likes.

For example, here is the president on Canada, doubling down on Rubio’s language in the clip above:

Meanwhile, according to the Washington Post, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth drafted a top secret memo that, “imposed new restrictions on the U.S.-Canada defense relationship.” The New York Times account is a bit more sanguine, with Senator Mike Rounds telling the times that the restrictions were about social interactions: “Once we were able to discern the negligible impact it would have on any of our relationships, it was a lot easier to explain to our Canadian counterparts.”

Note, by the way, that if what Rounds says is true this is yet another falsification of Rubio’s claim that a personal bond between leaders is essential for a good working relationship with another country. So, again, this is not strategically significant but it is a national embarrassment.

Equally embarrassing, however, is the degree to which Trump seems to delight in acts of submission towards autocratic leaders.

Towards Russia’s Vladimir Putin in particular, Trump seems unafraid of confessing his crush. I mean, this looks like a high school Instagram account:

One could argue that this is simply Trump trying to kiss the ass of other great power leaders. But Trump’s acts of obeisance are not limited to Putin or Xi. He has also been making repeated overtures to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. And he keeps getting stiff-armed by the dude from Pyongyang.

The Wall Street Journal’s team of Dasl Yoon, Timothy W. Martin, Robbie Gramer, and Alexander Ward have an in-depth piece chronicling .

President Trump tried reaching North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year through established phone lines and communications channels. Nobody called back. Trump next wrote a letter, according to people familiar with the matter. The problem was getting the letter into the hands of Kim, whom the president described during his first term as more than a friend. White House officials hatched a plan for a group to wait outside the Manhattan office of North Korea’s permanent mission to the United Nations. When a North Korean diplomat walked past, the group swooped in and thrust a letter into his hands. At a U.N. meeting, the diplomat later tossed the unopened letter in front of a U.S. representative, the people familiar said. During Trump’s first term, the two leaders met three times, and denuclearization was at the heart of their talks. It now appears North Korea’s supreme leader isn’t interested in either giving up his nuclear arsenal or being friends with the ostensible leader of the free world. On a trip to Asia this week, Trump’s renewed push to sit down with Kim hit a wall. The two sides explored the possibility of face-to-face talks in a last-minute scramble, but Kim set conditions the U.S. couldn’t accept, according to people familiar with the discussions…. The U.S. must now contend with the prospect that North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible. Even U.S. intelligence’s own annual threat assessment last year acknowledged that “Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs.” Since Kim last met Trump in 2019, the arsenal controlled by the 42-year-old dictator has grown from 20 to 30 nuclear warheads to an estimated 60, and its solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles can reach the U.S. Pyongyang has built a firm defense against U.S. pressure through a growing alignment with Moscow and the regime’s massive cryptocurrency thefts. Kim is now pushing for the U.S. to recognize North Korea as a nuclear power. In a February speech, Kim said the U.S. could win a peaceful coexistence by accepting his nation’s nuclear program or face “eternal confrontation.” Trump, weakened by a stinging Republican defeat in the midterm elections, is seeking a legacy-defining accomplishment on the global stage. Ahead of his Asia trip this past week, he pressed aides to cinch a meeting with Kim…. A Trump administration official said Saturday there have been no efforts to broker a meeting with Kim. North Korea’s mission to the U.N. couldn’t be reached for comment…. On his first trip to North Korea in more than two decades that year, Putin signed a mutual defense pact reviving Cold War-era obligations to render mutual aid if attacked. The pact paved the way for North Korea to send troops to Russia. With China and Russia’s backing, the North Korean economy rose by 3.5% last year, marking the third year of growth above 3%, a robust pace for one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries. North Korea recently staged the largest crypto heist in history, stealing more than $6 billion from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The U.S. later said it was able to help freeze nearly half of the take. Pyongyang is allegedly responsible for 89% of crypto hacking losses worldwide this year, compared with 15% in 2021, according to analytics firm Chainalysis. The Kim regime has been strengthened by an apparent shift in stance by China, which had long opposed North Korea’s push to obtain nuclear weapons. More recently, Beijing has stopped making such calls, at least publicly. It has pushed instead for what it calls a “fair and impartial” approach toward peace on the Korean Peninsula, suggesting it won’t contest North Korea’s de facto nuclear status.

The WSJ story confirms what Elizabeth Saunders and I wrote earlier this month for Foreign Affairs: “[Trump] has reached the limits of what his spectacle-driven diplomacy can achieve.”

To be fair to Trump, North Korea is a particularly tough nut to crack. Furthermore, it’s not like the Biden administration had any better luck during its time in office. The critical difference, however, is that Biden had zero illusions about Russia or China. Trump sees Russia and China helping North Korea out and acts like he’s jealous he’s not part of the Cool Autocrat Club.

Trump is going to wreak a lot of symbolic carnage over the next two years. That will require middle powers to step up during the interim while increasing the repair job that the next president will have to conduct beginning in 2029.

In the meantime, we are all going to have to watch Donald Trump desperately try to befriend dictator after dictator on the global stage. It will be nauseating — and, hopefully, inconsequential.