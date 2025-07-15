Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Jul 15Edited

Trump's prediction he will cause the US to be more respected around the world is going to do as well as the his predicted end of the Ukrainian war in the first days of his administration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
Jul 15

In all of this, the lack of an engaged, sentient National Security Adviser — and a competent, engaged NSC — would appear to be important contributing factors in a FUBARed foreign policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture