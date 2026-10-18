What if the country threw a midterm election and it didn’t matter because the fascists in the executive branch decided to cancel it?!

Welcome to the third and final installment of Exposure Therapy for Democrats!

As a reminder, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World initiated this series because Democrats are congenitally incapable of feeling any sense of joy or optimism when it comes to their electoral prospects. Even when all the signs and indicators point towards a good night for the donkey party on November 3rd, there are articles about Democrats fretting that they’re reaching too far into ruby-red territory or that the margins in Democratic-leaning Senate races should be wider or that GOP soft money will drown everything else out.

As far as many Democrats are concerned, this Election Day feels like a Thanksgiving from their childhood:

So, in the interest of better mental health, I am using exposure therapy to get Democrats to contemplate their worst electoral fears — and then move on.

To review: for the 2026 midterms, Democratic doomsday scenarios fall into one of three categories:

The current polling has a systemic pro-Democratic bias and therefore does not reflect reality (the Polling Mirage Doomsday Scenario); or Political reality will shift against the Democrats between now and November 3rd to tip the scales back in favor of Republicans (the GOP Bounceback Doomsday Scenario); or Democrats will romp in November but Trump will marshal the power of GOP-controlled branches of government to ex post thwart any good result (the Fascism Always Wins Doomsday Scenario).

I addressed the Polling Mirage Doomsday Scenario here. The tl;dr version of that post is that the possibility of systemic bias that underestimates Republicans across the board certainly cannot be ruled out — but there is no particular reason to believe it is likely to be the case in 2026. I would add that in the few weeks since I wrote that analysis almost all of the trendlines have continued to point in the Democrats’ direction. The Cook Political Report and other political pros keep shifting a passel of races towards the Democrats. Republicans are talking to the press and reallocating their campaign spending in ways that suggest they believe the polls are accurate. Politico, in a story about the GOP wishcasting for a polling miss, notes, “With less than three weeks until Election Day, Republicans are increasingly pessimistic about their prospects, as persistent inflation, high prices on everyday items, elevated mortgage rates and a lingering war in the Middle East hamper campaigns…. the polling, like the economic headwinds, has only worsened in recent weeks. Democrats hold a roughly 9-point national lead on the generic congressional ballot, up from about 6.5 points around Labor Day. That’s slightly wider than the Democrats’ lead at this point in 2018.” In other words, Republicans might hope for a polling miss but there is no reason to believe there is one.

And I already addressed the GOP Bounceback Doomsday Scenario here. The tl;dr version of that post is that GOP campaign cash means little if all they are doing with the money is air transgender attack ads, and that the Democratic candidates are for the most part superior to their GOP counterparts. Since I wrote that the third quarter fundraising reports have mostly confirmed that the Democrats are holding their own in the money race.

As for candidate quality, Ken Paxton continues to face awful WSJ headlines like, “Ken Paxton Partied in Dubai With Fugitives Ahead of High-Stakes Texas Senate Race,” which is, how to put it, not good. As for some other high-profile races, let’s just watch this clip from the Alaska Senate debate:

Combine this with record Latino turnout and one begins to understand why Democrats are increasingly favored to win the House and Senate.

That leaves the possibility that Trump will somehow thwart the will of the people and do… something to either suppress the vote or refuse to acknowledge it. Or, as the New York Times’ Richard Fausset phrased it: “fears that the Trump administration plans to use the power and force of the federal government to cast doubt on the election, discourage participation or, in a worst-case scenario, try to delegitimize the results.”

The reasons for concern are manifestly clear to anyone paying attention. Trump and his minions are quire comfortable with fascist rhetoric, which means they’re comfortable with fascist actions that preserve their hold on power. I mean, they’ve attempted it before.

Furthermore, as Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way pointed out in their recent Journal of Democracy essay, “Competitive Authoritarianism in America,” this is an election in which the GOP is the incumbent party — one that is willing to use illiberal means to preserve power:

The United States joined that group [of competitive authoritarian states] during Donald Trump’s second presidency, which began in January 2025. The U.S. slide into competitive authoritarianism was modest and reversible—but it was real. Competitive authoritarianism is a regime in which parties compete in meaningful elections but incumbents systematically abuse state institutions to tilt the political playing field against their opponents…. Competitive authoritarian regimes differ from democracies in that the competition is unfair.

There is no shortage of evidence that the Trump administration has been busy trying to make the midterms even more unfair to the Democrats. The Washington Post’s Joshua Yang and Warren Strobel recently reported on “the Trump administration’s slashing of the federal government’s election security infrastructure.” The result has been a dearth of information-sharing with state governments:

President Donald Trump’s administration has halted intelligence briefings, trainings, systems testing and other resources for states, according to the state officials and former federal election security officials. Only in recent days have federal agencies begun offering briefings to states, and it is unclear if any have taken place. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a key election security agency under the Department of Homeland Security, laid off nearly one-third of its staff in early 2025…. The Trump administration also shuttered the Foreign Malign Influence Center, a U.S. intelligence body that monitored adversaries’ disinformation campaigns and threats to American democracy. And Trump in July fired two Democratic members of the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission, which helps states conduct secure and accurate elections. The remaining commissioner, a Republican, resigned. The commission is now permitted to carry out only certain limited tasks with a skeleton staff…. Trump has made no secret of his desire to shape the course of the 2026 elections, widely seen as a referendum on his second term thus far. He and his administration have threatened to assert federal control over the state-run elections, pushed largely baseless claims of voter fraud and tried to restrict mail-in voting. In September, he told supporters to “try and cheat like hell, like they do,” referring to his years-long unsubstantiated assertions of voter fraud that tilts elections in favor of Democrats.

Post-election concerns are also real. TNR’s Michael Luttig has written about scenarios where House Speaker Mike Johnson mucks around with the seating of newly elected Democrats. The Heritage Foundation has published arguments openly advocating Congress to take such actions to preserve “election integrity.” And the Wall Street Journal’s Louise Radnofsky reports that, “Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans have grown increasingly anxious that the current GOP-controlled Congress could thwart the seating of Democrats in January.”

Beyond this kind of possible lawfare, Axios’ Brittany Gibson suggests that key MAGA supporters will urge Trump to take even more drastic action if the midterm results are unfavorable to Republicans — including the declaration of martial law:

MAGA activists are pushing for President Trump to resort to extraordinary measures — including martial law — if they believe the midterm elections are “rigged.” Some of the proposals go far beyond Trump’s legal authority — and there’s no evidence that the elections will be rigged. But people in this orbit have close access to the president…. Skepticism about the 2020 election extends into Trump’s administration, including officials now involved in election integrity. Heather Honey, most known for denying the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania and Arizona, is now the Homeland Security Department’s deputy assistant secretary for election integrity and senior advisor to the ICE Director. White House adviser Peter Navarro continues to promote his own report of mass election fraud and irregularities around the 2020 election.

So this all sounds horrible. If the Democrats shellack the Republicans in a few weeks, will Trump be able to claw back control over Congress using more extralegal means?

Nah. Maybe they will try — but they will not succeed.