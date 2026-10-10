It’s time for Part II of exposure therapy for Democrats!!

Dems would like the midterms to produce a blue tsunami. All of the trendlines for Democrats look really good for November 3rd being a good night. In my experience, however, Democrats always react to good political news like this:

So let’s get to it!

To review, for these midterms, Democratic doomsday scenarios fall into one of three categories:

The current polling has a systemic pro-Democratic bias and therefore does not reflect reality (the Polling Mirage Doomsday Scenario); or Political reality will shift against the Democrats between now and November 3rd to tip the scales back in favor of the GOP (the GOP Bounceback Doomsday Scenario); or Democrats will romp in November but Trump will marshal the power of GOP-controlled branches of government to ex post thwart any good result (the Fascism Always Wins Doomsday Scenario).

I already addressed the Polling Mirage Doomsday Scenario here. The tl;dr version of that post is that the possibility of systemic bias that underestimates Republicans across the board cannot be ruled out — but there is no particular reason to believe it is likely to be the case in 2026. Sure, there are indicators one can point to that suggest this possible outcome, but there are a whole lot more indicators that suggest it is unlikely — not least of which is the way the GOP is reacting to the political terrain. Simply put, if Republicans are withdrawing spending in North Carolina and Georgia in favor of defending Kansas and South Carolina, they are not buying the idea of a GOP polling bias either.

So let’s move on to the GOP Bounceback Doomsday Scenario. The fear in this scenario is that the Democratic Party’s lead across an array of tipping point seats is real — but that lead will be erased between now and November 3rd as Democrats stumble across the finish line.

Why might this happen? Well, there are a cluster of interrelated fears. The first is that the GOP will simply spend its way to victory. The GOP’s soft money advantage, combined with the fiscal straits of the Democratic National Committee, is definitely an issue. According to AdImpact:

Republicans outspent Democrats by $188M in Senate battleground advertising through 9/30, breaking a trend from the past three cycles. Cook Political Report currently rates nine 2026 Senate races as Toss Up, Lean Democrat, or Lean Republican: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Republicans accounted for 60% ad spending in those battleground general elections and held the advantage in eight of the nine. In each of the past three cycles, Democrats accounted for 53-54% of such spending through 9/30. They also held the advantage in most of those races: eight of twelve in 2020, six of ten in 2022, and six of eight in 2024. This year’s 20% gap is not only the first Republican advantage of the past four cycles but is also the biggest. Additionally, 2026 marks the first time in that span that Republicans have led in more than four Senate battlegrounds through the end of September.

That gap could grow in the next three weeks, as Trump loosens the purse strings from his SuperPAC and plutocrats like Elon Musk throw even more money at attack ads against Democratic candidates. This does not even count the government-sponsored ads boosting Trump that started airing last month.

This puts Democrats, with more constrained resources, in a tough spot. There are likely winnable races in which national Democrats simply cannot invest — because they lack the funds. This could in turn exacerbate internal squabbles within a perpetually fractious party.

The second concern is that Trump will try to October Surprise his way to victory. For example, he sure seems open to bribing voters. Last month at the GOP’s midterm convention he promised $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans won the midterms. He doubled down on that promise last week and followed up on it by depositing one-time $90 payments to more than 20 million Medicare beneficiaries.

A slightly less corrupt variant of this strategy would be if he announced some policy initiative that could actually drive fuel and diesel prices down. A real cease-fire with Iran that opened up the flow of refined oil from the Gulf and lowered shipping costs would certainly be one idea. So would announcing tariff reductions or an end to the stupid trade war with Canada.

The final concern is that Democratic candidates underwhelm when the spotlight is brightest. Democrats might have hopes of winning Kansas and Texas but they also have to acknowledge that the Senate contests in Maine, Minnesota, Michigan, and New Hampshire are uncomfortably close — despite the fact that the national environment should make these states easy Democratic wins. Could this be due to poor Democratic candidate quality? Looking at the House, it is difficult for Democrats to take advantage of, say, Max Miller’s domestic abuse scandal when their own nominee has a criminal past.

As Charlie Cook pointed out last month, this midterm looks less like a blue wave and more like a red undertow. Could some combination of GOP cash, Trump bribes, and lackluster Democratic candidates turn the tide back in favor of the GOP?

Nah.