Over the past week I have seen two contradictory takes about current air travel in the United States. They reminded me of a controversial take I have been meaning to make for nearly a year now.

Here’s my claim: across multiple dimensions, air travel has become smoother and more enjoyable. And yet no one is acting like this is true.

Now let me make an important caveat here: I am not claiming that the actual flights are more enjoyable. Airlines are doing their damnedest to cram as many folks onto a plane as possible. For those of us that require even a smidgen of leg room, it can be an ordeal. As one analysis of the issue acknowledged back in 2023, “The argument can be made that at or under 30-inch distance between seat rows, the economy cabin is the equivalent of a Roman slave galley with beverage service.”

Still, even on the airplanes themselves I would posit that the experience has improved since the dog days of 2021, when flights were overbooked, airports were mobbed with people, and “air rage” became a thing. I have seen far fewer incidents like this during my recent travels, and the data shows that air rage incidents have fallen by nearly two-thirds since 2021 — though they are still much higher than the pre-pandemic era.

The biggest improvement in air travel, however, is on the ground — namely, the quality of America’s airports. The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World took the picture at the top of this newsletter while at New York’s LaGuardia airport. In the past I would have best described LaGuardia’s aesthetic with the technical term of “shithole.” That has clearly changed, and LGA is not an outlier on the Eastern seaboard. Reagan National looks spiffier, as does JFK. Even Newark is getting a makeover. My home airport of Boston Logan is considerably nicer than it was a decade ago.

To rephrase my point: being at an airport now is much nicer than it was a decade ago.

Now, one could cynically argue that airport improvements are necessary because passengers are required to be at the airport for longer stretches of time due to security measures and delays. As Nate Silver recently pointed out, however, the data paints a different picture:

It’s time to put this out there: U.S. air travel gets a bad rap. Many American airports are much more pleasant than they were even a few years ago. And security lines are often faster — as of last month, you don’t even have to take your shoes off anymore. We can all remember our worst experiences, and I’ve had a few, from having to double back because I left my wallet at my hotel in Raleigh to not realizing that my connection in Sao Paulo was at a different airport. But the default experience is trending toward efficiency…. As airport amenities have improved, particularly with the redevelopment of the NYC-area airports, I’m finding I increasingly click on the +20 minutes option to give myself more breathing room.

This leads me to my second point, however: Americans refuse to accept these facts when processing their travel feels. If anything, the opposite is true. For example, last week David Mack penned a lament for airport lounges for the New York Times. His basic premise: these lounges ain’t what they used to be because so many proles are now occupying them:

There have never been more airport lounges. Yet there also have never seemed to be more lounges that are not worth the hassle. Many are forlorn. Many others are overcrowded; sometimes the lines for the lounges are the longest in the airport. Yet we all still fight to get in. Many of us will choose to fork over too much in credit card fees or commit to flying on one airline to gain entry to these spaces, because we still believe they offer a taste of luxury amid the stress of travel. In our iPhone age, we have been sold on the idea that travel is no longer just about the act itself, but about being seen to be traveling — and being seen to do so in style. Just don’t tell those sitting at Bahama Breeze that they’re probably having a better time…. Once reserved mostly for older, frequent business travelers, lounges are increasingly being invaded by people like me: millennials who balk at the cost of a first-class ticket but can afford an annual credit card fee. Even though demand for travel appears to be waning amid an uncertain economy, what hasn’t changed is the extent to which social media and influencer culture peddle these lounges as a key ingredient of the good life…. All this complaining is, of course, deeply frivolous in the grand scheme of things. Travel is a privilege. But money is also precious, and it’s OK to question what we’re being sold.

In its own way, Mack’s lament is also a good news story: flyers have figured out that there is value in paying for airline clubs rather than flight upgrades. But his essay is also a reminder that the easiest complaint to publish these days is claiming that air travel is getting worse.

The cognitive dissonance between public perceptions of U.S. airports as hellscapes and the reality of U.S. airports as continually improving environments provides the final falsification of Thomas Friedman’s folk theory of airport infrastructure equaling national greatness. Back in 2008 he wrote, “Just compare arriving at La Guardia’s dumpy terminal in New York City and driving through the crumbling infrastructure into Manhattan with arriving at Shanghai’s sleek airport and taking the 220-mile-per-hour magnetic levitation train, which uses electromagnetic propulsion instead of steel wheels and tracks, to get to town in a blink. Then ask yourself: Who is living in the third world country?”

Over the past fifteen years, an awful lot of American airports have spruced themselves up quite nicely. That should make Americans feel more upbeat — and yet, for obvious reasons, they do not.

It is almost as if beliefs about America’s physical infrastructure are downstream from beliefs about America’s social infrastructure. Because that is the infrastructure that has been eviscerated since 2008.