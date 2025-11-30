Drezner’s World

Gil Roth
7h

I feel like the bit about Putin launching into a “1,000-year history” lecture at the Alaska meeting also kinda undercuts any notion that “commercial peace” is possible.

Timothy Burke
3h

I think the answer is no, they do not understand national power. Or more to the point, they do understand it and it's not what they want. I think we're now seeing what the real relationship between Putin and Trump actually is. It's not at all that Putin has Trump under his thumb, or the Trump is a Russian mole or any of that. It's that Putin has tutored Trump--and Orban and many others--in constructing a kind of new mode of global patrimonialism, building a mafia state. There's an argument in my field that postcolonial African sovereigns became "gatekeeper states", collecting rents from international organizations of various kinds who wanted access to their territories (to extract raw materials, to conduct experiments in development economics, to operate NGOs aimed at conserving environments, etc.). I think Putin has invented a "gate-jumper state", a global infrastructure that collects payments from oligarchs, companies, regional authorities, populations, etc. and transfers those payments to the personal authority of the gate-jumping network, whereupon some of those receipts are distributed as favors, as a cut of the action. The nation is just a kind of inhabitation for the extractive patrimony--it's like the New Jersey mob running a garbage-collecting business. You still gotta pick up the garbage, but it's mostly there as a way to launder money and provide a protective shell for all the other activity. Or Mexican cartels running combo time-share and identity fraud operations. The nation gives them a lot of stuff to hollow out and transfer into patrimonial networks and it gives them a helluva big military/police infrastructure to use in shakedown operations and to kill any operators who get out of hand. (Though also intelligence services: a little polonium in an enemy's body is a great way to tell people to bend the knee and hold the line.) The point is that national power is behind them--national power is just something they parasitize. (Though I guess every once in a while they get entangled in ethnonationalist ideology, e.g., Putin went from shaking down former USSR states to actually believing in Greater Russia.)

And I think a lot of big multinationals have watched what has happened with oligarchs in Russia and they've decided to just accept their new criminal-patrimonial overlords.

That's one pole of the world. The other pole is national power, and there's two remaining groups committed to it: the EU-Canada-NZ-Australia alliance and China-Japan-South Korea. So I think this is where the 21st Century is going--not East Bloc/Communism v. West/Liberal Market Democracies but Patrimonial/Criminal Networks v. Nation-States.

