David E Lewis
Jul 12

The Brazilians were ready for Trump. They passed a reciprocity law in April with him in mind.

"The Law authorizes the Executive Branch in coordination with the private sector “to adopt countermeasures in the form of restrictions on imports of goods and services or measures to suspend trade concessions, investments, and obligations relating to intellectual property rights, and measures to suspend other obligations provided for in any of the country’s trade agreements”.

In other words, it is an instrument that allows the adoption of potential economic retaliation by the Brazilian government to mitigate the impact on economic activity and avoid disproportionate administrative burdens and costs. On the other hand, the rule itself points out that diplomatic consultations will be held with aiming to mitigating or annulling the effects of the measures and countermeasures in question. "

https://sanctionsnews.bakermckenzie.com/brazilian-economic-reciprocity-law-is-published-to-safeguard-brazilian-interests-against-unilateral-measures-adopted-by-other-countries-or-economic-blocs/

Lee
Jul 12

Not sure Americans, even Trump hating liberal Americans understand just how despised Trump is in the rest of the world, especially among historic US allies, a mid ranking shadow minister in the conservative coalition going into the last election used the phrase ‘Make Australia Great Again’ and it was seen as an election defining gaffe that even her own leader backed away from. For all those people like me, who have spent decades defending America and the US alliance, the Trump years have seen us completely on the back foot. Not just because Trump is terrible and hated, but that he is terrible in specific ways that give America haters all the proof they need that America has always been a force for ill that is full of terrible people. America defenders could write off 2016 as an electoral college aberration, but with him winning a plurality in 24 the America haters have spent the last 8 months peacocking about the place claiming complete vindication for their long held philolosophy that the US is a terrible place, filled with terrible people that is a uniquely terrible and negative influence on the world

It’s not enough for the Dems to sneak out a close win in 28, unless they win an LBJ or Reagan level landslide then those voices in countries like Australia who say that America is just as bad as China but at least China is predictable and our economy is tied much more strongly to them anyway so let’s stop pretending we share values with Americans that justify the economic pain of upsetting China are going to find their arguments landing in much more fertile ground than has been the case for the last 30 years

