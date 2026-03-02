Drezner’s World

The regime in Venezuela may have been decapitated, but the regime remains. So that's one way in which Iran and Venezuela are similar.

Professor: Excellent piece. I would add another reason the Venezuela model may not be the smartest analogy: it hasn't played out yet. Delcy Rodríguez has been there for almost eight weeks, yes, but she lacks legitimacy. Standing in the wings is the legitimately elected president, Edmundo González, and his political sponsor, María Corina Machado. It will be interesting to see if Trump will resist or facilitate their path to power, but their moment will come. Venezuela is a democracy that got derailed.

I don't believe Iran has a similar configuration.

Un abrazo from Madrid.

