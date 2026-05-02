Drezner’s World

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Double-A's avatar
Double-A
2h

The dripping snark juice is making holes in my carpet here... well done, Dan!

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Michael GB's avatar
Michael GB
28m

Declare Victory! Walk away! Leave others to pick up the mess! Yes a truly cinematic outcome! Beam me up Scotty! No intelligent signs of life left in . . . Just beam me up!

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