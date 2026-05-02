Have you heard the good word about Operation Epic Fury? According to the Trump White House, the war with Iran has ended!

According to the Guardian’s Lauren Gambino:

Donald Trump said in a letter sent to congressional leaders on Friday that hostilities with Iran have “terminated”, suggesting that the 60-day deadline to seek approval from the legislative branch no longer applied. Friday marks 60 days since the US president notified members of Congress that the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on 28 February. Under the War Powers Act of 1973, the president can deploy troops to respond to an “imminent threat” but must receive congressional approval within 60 days to continue military operations. In the letter, dated 1 May, Trump said he initiated Operation Epic Fury against Iran and notified Congress on 28 February “consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests at home and abroad, and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests”. “On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire,” the letter, addressed to Republican House speaker Mike Johnson and Republican senator Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore of the Senate, continues. “The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”

Did you read that last sentence? The hostilities have been terminated! The war is over!!

Okay, sure, some law dorks are claiming that this is not how war terminations work. Some other dweebs might argue that, you know, a blockade is an act of war and the United States is absolutely enforcing such a blockade on Iran right now.

But I don’t see why we can’t take this White House at its word — they never ever ever ever ever lie about anything. So let’s just assume that the war has been terminated. Hooray!

And the United States and Israel, which started this particular round of hostilities, must have won, right? I mean, that’s pretty much what President Trump asserted a month ago:

In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield. Victories like few people have ever seen before. Tonight, Iran’s navy is gone. Their air force is in ruins. Their leaders, most of them, terrorist regime, they led, are now dead. Their command and control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being decimated as we speak. Their ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed. And their weapons, factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces. Very few of them left. Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks. Our enemies are losing and America, as it has been for five years under my presidency, is winning, and now winning bigger than ever before.

Sounds to me like the Trump administration should be planning Victory in Iran Day parades and festivities immediately! I mean, let’s review what I wrote in my apparently pessimistic post about whether the United States had achieved its stated military objectives in Iran:

Destroy Iran’s missile-industrial complex. “The U.S. and Israeli militaries have destroyed many of Iran’s ballistic missiles and launchers in airstrikes. But a large number are undamaged, and Iran continues to fire missiles in the region.” A follow-on NYT report says that U.S. intelligence has concluded, “Iranian operatives have been digging out underground missile bunkers and silos struck by American and Israeli bombs, returning them to operation hours after an attack.” So clearly, this goal has not been achieved yet. Destroy Iran’s navy. “The two militaries have destroyed much of Iran’s navy.” Let’s stipulate this one, although it hasn’t stopped Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz. But this goal, narrowly defined, has been achieved. Sever Iran from its terror proxies: “Mr. Trump was referring here to militias in the region that receive financial support and other types of backing from Iran. The militias are still active.” Indeed, particularly the Houthis. This goal has not been achieved yet. Ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. “U.S. officials say they think some highly enriched uranium remains in tunnels buried under rubble. Sending ground troops into Iran to seize the material would be risky.” Sure, Trump no longer cares about the uranium, but this counts as a goal that has not been achieved yet. Create the conditions for regime change. “The newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the deceased cleric, is a hard-liner aligned with a powerful arm of the Iranian military. The current government remains theocratic, authoritarian and anti-American, and continues to wage a war of resistance.” Beyond the fact that the Trump administration doesn’t understand the concept of “regime change,” this goal has not been achieved yet.

Gosh, do I sound like a Debbie Downer in that post!

But that was nearly a month ago — and if the Trump White House is saying that hostilities have now been terminated, it stands to reason that major progress has been achieved in the five stated aims, right?

Right?!

I mean, sure, there are reports that Iran can reconstitute up to 70 percent of its prewar missile capacity and that Iran’s regime is exploiting the current ceasefire to reconstitute its missile and drone capabilities. But that’s only one objective unachieved.

And, um, okay, yes, despite the destruction of Iran’s navy, the Strat of Hormuz remains effectively closed to almost all maritime traffic.

Anyway, all this ignores that Iran’s terror proxies have been further weakened from Israeli attacks — though that has not stopped those proxies from attacking U.S. and allied installations in Israel and Iraq.

And hey, Iran is no closer to developing a nuclear weapon —that’s because this conflict has not really affected Iran’s nuclear program one way of the other. So there!

But no one can deny that Iran’s regime has changed — unless one does not understand the meaning of the term “regime change.” If the goal of the regime change was to foster a more democratic and open Iran, um… er… well….

Victory?