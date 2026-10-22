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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
5d

Tariffs and related bellicosity are also rewiring trading partners and many nations and companies will trade outside the USA With the result is USA will lose markets to sell into

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Michael Pflueger's avatar
Michael Pflueger
5d

This is among the reasons the relationship between Canada and the US is not likely to improve in the short or medium term. If we (I'm Canadian) are coerced into a crappy trade deal that infringes on our right to freely trade with other nations, past experience suggests the Dems will just run with it. An increasingly small number of people think the problem is going away with Trump.

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