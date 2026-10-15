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The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been paying close attention to Marco Rubio’s uncreative destruction of the State Department for quite some time. There has been:

Hard-working readers here at Drezner’s World will be shocked — shocked! — that things have not gotten any better since the last time I wrote about goings-on at Foggy Bottom.

After all, in the past few weeks Marco Rubio doubled down on his dumb efforts to sound like Samuel Huntington. Then, a few days later, the whole Kimberly Guilfoyle disaster finally ended with her forced resignation.

After the Guilfoyle incident Rubio felt compelled to send a message out to all State Department employees stating, “As part of demonstrating our personal and professional integrity, I expect employees to avoid conflicts of interest in our work, to act impartially, and to avoid using our public offices for private gain.” Given both the grand and petty levels of corruption has been inherent among Trump administration appointees — not to mention the Trump family — this is like the Draft Kings CEO saying to his marketing team, “hey, as part of demonstrating our personal and professional integrity, I expect our employees not to push gambling too hard.”

Now, truth be told, all of the scuttlebutt I am hearing about goings-on at State indicate that the reason for all of this is that Marco Rubio is an absentee manager. He’s not doing much at State so he can stay close to Trump and feel important.

This leaves Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in charge — and by all accounts he’s not doing a great job either. The leaks on him have been, hot to put this, not great.

I bring this up because Politico’s Daniel Lippman has gotten a hold of a truly juicy set of emails involving Landau and special envoy Paolo Zampolli — yes, the guy who according to the New York Times called ICE in June 2025 in order to have his ex-wife detained and deported to aid in his custody case.

Lippman’s story is definitely amusing but it also betrays the deep pathologies currently afflicting the State Department:

The messages stand out not just for the personal vitriol but because upward of 16 administration officials were included at times on the email chains, with the dispute at least once spilling over into communications with a top foreign official, opening a window into delicate State Department back-channeling to allies about apparent violations of diplomatic protocol. “I am hereby ordering you–once again–to immediately stop all work on ANY issues not directly tied to cultural diplomacy, including every one of the issues you mentioned in your recent emails,” Landau wrote to Zampolli in one email from Nov. 14, 2025. “You have no authority to engage in ANY issues of foreign policy outside of cultural diplomacy, including all the issues you have named,” he wrote. The next day, Landau emailed Zampolli, along with 15 other administration colleagues on the email chain, alleging that Zampolli had “no intention of staying in the cultural diplomacy lane that you were assigned and accepted, and that you fully intend to continue undertaking unauthorized and possibly unlawful ventures in commercial and economic matters.”…. An administration official familiar with the email exchanges called the sniping “cartoonish and embarrassing.” “The State Department is generally squeaky clean and professional and above it all, and this is a funny contrast,” said the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the internal conflict…. Even though he’s assigned to the State Department, Zampolli, who last year posted on social media that he’s “never had a boss in my life,” has publicly indicated that typical bureaucratic org charts do not apply to him. “My number-one boss is the president of America,” Zampolli told the Financial Times. “I get my instructions from the White House, Commerce and the Department of War … anything to advance the America First agenda.” But many of his Instagram posts also appear to provide backup to Landau’s assertions that Zampolli has gone far beyond his remit on cultural issues, including posts of meeting the energy minister of Romania, working on nuclear energy issues in Hungary, attending World Bank/International Monetary Fund meetings, meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ director of foreign direct investment and even discussing with an Argentine official how to send that country’s astronauts to space…. In another email, Zampolli wrote that he was upset that Landau apparently blocked him from visiting Albania for a trip on sports diplomacy, writing, “Could you please explain your action before I speak to the President of the United States?”…. [Zampolli] said he would be happy to explain to Congress that his work had helped create many jobs. “If Congress asks me what did you do, I sold Boeing. How many? Lots of plane. Which kind? Big plane,” he said, referring to how he had helped Boeing land a multibillion-dollar plane order from Uzbekistan earlier this year. “Maybe they should give me a statue.”

Based on Lippman’s story, it seems that Landau is probably correct in wanting Zampolli constrained. But the story also reveals why the culture of the Trump administration guarantees that this will not happen:

The secretary of state is not managing anything at Foggy Bottom so he can stay close to the president;

The deputy secretary of state is an insecure martinet who would never have been placed in such a high position in any competent administration;

The special envoys appointed by Trump will either leak to the press or complain to the White House if anyone tries to rein in their activities.

There is a lot of blame to go around when one assesses the state of the State Department. Landau seems like a poor manager. And Donald Trump has set a horrible example for his underlings to follow.

To repeat a theme, however, Marco Rubio deserve a considerable amount of the blame. He’s an absentee boss who clearly does not give a flying fig about the ability of State to do its job.

The only thing he seems to care about at this point is staying in Donald Trump’s good graces. And that is a recipe for being an atrocious secretary of state.

UPDATE: Credit where due — this time it only took half a day for the administration to take action against a renegade appointee. According to ABC’s Shannon Kate Kingston, “Paolo was notified today that his status as an envoy has been terminated and he is no longer a government employee.”