Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CanuckFR's avatar
CanuckFR
Oct 15

What's even funnier is that Rubio wants to be president and he has a shot.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Michael GB's avatar
Michael GB
Oct 15Edited

Daniel, I have no idea what you expect from Rubio. Just because he looks better in a suit than most of the zombies around Trump, Kushner is the one who does the important stuff. The Middle East, Russia, wherever.

Rubio is decoration, so is Vance. They are the talking heads that are sent out to soften the Trump blows and have zero power. Who moved the 20 billion to Argentina: Besent. He was also sent to extort Zelenskyy.

Seriously, Rubio is another obvious example of the Peter Principle. Personally, he looks human but lacks empathy and is despicable in his own way, as another Knight of Darkness paying obeisance to his Master.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture