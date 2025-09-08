Longtime readers of Drezner’s World are very familiar with intellectual crush on Albert Hirschman. My annual Albies awards are named after him. One of the first things I read when I started my dissertation research was Hirschman’s National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade. I think Exit, Voice, and Loyalty is one of the great social science treatises of the 20th century, and The Rhetoric of Reaction is one of the great examples of public intellectualism of that century as well.

What I’m saying is that I like a lot of Hirschman’s work. So when the editors of Foreign Policy asked me to weigh in on Hirschman’s renewed relevance to 21st century economic development, who was I to say no?

So please to read, “The Development Economist Who Wasn’t” in Foreign Policy. I start off making lots of friends in the development economics field:

The history of development economics, since its inception, has been one of fads and intellectual bubbles. For decades, the U.S. government and international financial institutions have glommed on to a singular recipe for economic development, convinced that their latest, greatest idea would work. These have included the “Big Push” of massive public and private goods investments back in the 1960s and the neoliberal Washington Consensus that dominated post-Cold War thinking. The terms used to describe the poorer countries of the world have also changed, from the Third World to emerging markets to the global south. But the faith among development economists that One Economics Recipe Will Rule Them All has persisted. In the post-neoliberal moment of 2025, perhaps some epistemic humility is called for in the economics profession.

And this, of course, leads us to Hirschman:

Perhaps then, the moment has come to return to a more contextual, country-specific approach. Harvard University economist Dani Rodrik has been a longtime fan of this concept, blasting development “big think,” arguing in 2007, “The best-designed policies are always contingent on local conditions, making use of preexisting advantages and seeking to overcome domestic constraints. That is why successful reforms often do not travel well.” Rodrik has advocated for a return to the ideas of Albert O. Hirschman, one of the founders of development economics and the author of The Strategy of Economic Development, published in 1958. While Hirschman is celebrated for his myriad contributions to the social sciences, his ideas about development economics fell out of favor decades ago. Just before the 2008 financial crisis, Rodrik suggested that this was a mistake: “Hirschman looks less and less the maverick that he fancied himself to be. Conventional wisdom may finally be catching up with him.” That assessment may have been premature in 2007, but in 2025, it seems trenchant. Hirschman was a big believer in eclecticism in development projects—an idea that resonates with recent social science trends acknowledging the role of complexity. Is it time for a Hirschmanesque approach to economic development? There are reasons to be optimistic —and also reasons to be skeptical.

You will have to read the whole thing to see me explain that thesis statement. But rest assured I enjoyed writing it very much. Any day I have to luxuriate in Hirschman’s oeuvre is a good day!