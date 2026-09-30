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Jeanne Wilson's avatar
Jeanne Wilson
Sep 30

I’m a retired political science professor. Dr Cruz is maybe being deliberately provocative which I find less charming than you do. But it also seems arrogant to have so much self confidence that you think you can go into the classroom without needing to prepare beforehand and gather together your main points etc. I loved teaching senior seminar which was entirely discussion but I also put together a list of main themes and points that I thought we needed to touch upon.

Well I did have a colleague who did just that. He was brilliant and a mesmerizing speaker but he also didn’t typically do the reading he had assigned and I suppose after a while (completing the reading not being students strong point) the students didn’t either.

I also value writing but can see in a world of AI how difficult it is to assign written assignments as a measure of learning and performance

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Nobody from nowhere's avatar
Nobody from nowhere
Sep 30

Anecdotally from my experience, I was concerned about the decreasing quality of my high school students' writing even prior to AI. As more and more requirements were decreed by the state, students were spending less and less time in classes in which writing was an integral component. That lack of practice has had consequences, which I fear will only be exacerbated by AI. However, this year's seniors seem to be an excellent cohort, their first essay test is next week, and I look forward to them proving that my fear of regression is overblown!

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