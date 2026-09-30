Longtime readers of Drezner’s World are no doubt aware that I am a proud alum of Williams College, also known as the best liberal arts college in the United States. I benefited enormously from my Williams education. Heck, I was a political economy major and that’s pretty much what I still do when I’m not deaning! And one thing my professors at Williams taught me to do by the time I graduated was how to research and write about, well, anything.

I am also a big fan of teaching undergraduates and graduate students how to write. I grade based in part on the clarity of writing. I worry about the use of AI in the drafting process because, as I wrote last month, “AI can be an extremely useful tool for all kinds of academic research and tasks” but, “AI can also be a tempting shortcut for a lot of the necessary work that goes into quality research and writing…. I am extremely concerned that this trend will eliminate paper-writing as an assignment, and that is a core function of most professions requiring a graduate degree.”

So I was a bit taken aback when I read Joe Cruz — chair of the Williams College philosophy department — author a New York Times op-ed entitled, “I’m a College Professor. Writing Isn’t as Important as We Think.” Here’s the gist of it:

What if we are mistaken in treating writing as the highest cultivation of thought? The evidence that supports this belief is thin at best. Writing can be useful cognitive scaffolding for memory and self-regulated learning, but the notion that it is the best process for developing thinking skills is a fairly recent idea, traceable to the 1970s writing-across-the-curriculum movement…. In Plato’s “Phaedrus,” Socrates offers a startling criticism of writing. Written words, he claims, are not the true children of knowledge, because writing cannot speak, answer questions or come to its own defense. Only through conversation among minds, he suggests, does reason yield real insight. For the past two millenniums, this appraisal has seemed like a failure to appreciate the power of writing. But perhaps Socrates was right, and we think best by speaking, answering and defending of our ideas. I don’t rely on prepared scripts when I teach, and few of the teachers I most admire do. Instead, I engage my seminar students through messy, searching conversation, responding to their presence in the classroom to gauge whether we’re understanding one another. I want to make new connections in the immediacy of our back-and-forth. I want to recall a thread from two class meetings ago spontaneously and weave it into my improvised lecture while snapping into new ways of thinking about it in the moment. If the only way that I could teach my courses was to sculpt written paragraphs, I’m not sure I would actually know the material. If I do not treat writing as essential for achieving thought, it is not clear why I should force my students to.

Now on the one hand, I like Cruz’s provocation. After all, the written word is by definition precious to most academics. Most people who graduate from college will not be academics. Writing is hardly the only thing that matters in life, so maybe relying on other modes of pedagogy can be worthwhile.

With that point acknowledged, however, methinks Cruz is undervaluing the cognitive scaffolding that the act of writing brings to the table. I have no reason to doubt that Cruz does not write out his lecture notes verbatim. Neither do I. But most professors outline what they are going to say in a lecture or a presentation — I certainly do. That, too, is writing. Even putting together a PowerPoint requires a similar exercise in ordering one’s argument and figuring out how best to make one’s case. Some folks excel at improvisation — but most appreciate the need for scaffolding. And if the writing and organization of thought is poor, the scaffolding starts to buckle.

There are large spheres of life in which the push and pull of debate is a key to success. But much of professional life is now text-based, as anyone with a significant email inbox can attest. Learning to write is integral to success in text-based spheres of activity. And this is where the concern about relying on artificial intelligence becomes a concern. Studies suggest that outsourcing that task to AI comes with significant cognitive costs.

I appreciate Dr. Cruz’s provocation, but remain unpersuaded that writing is overvalued in higher education, particularly in graduate and professional schools.