The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been reluctant to write about the unfolding American carnage in Minneapolis over the past few days and weeks. This is not because it is unimportant; it is that the whole thing is so obviously, unspeakably awful that it is difficult to add much of value. The killing of Renee Good was appalling and unjustified. The videos of additional ICE actions are horrifying. Their behavior confirms prior news reports showing that as the Trump administration has attempted to double the size of ICE, they are hiring people who receive less training, perform well below prior standards, and have not been completely vetted.

Basically, it all sucks.

But I eventually did find something to write about. Because it turns out that for some commentators, the biggest threat to Minneapolis does not come from out-of-control ICE agents. It comes from — wait for it — organized gangs of wine moms.

At least, this is the argument of Fox News contributor David Marcus:

There seems to be a bit of confusion in our society of late about what “civil disobedience” is and what it isn’t. Last week, this very confusion got 37-year-old Renee Good killed. Political protest in the form of civil disobedience has a long and very proud tradition, from Mahatma Gandhi nonviolently defying the British in India, to our own Martin Luther King Jr. penning his eloquence from a Birmingham jail cell. There is a stoic dignity to this practice, which in and of itself grants the words of its practitioners a gravity and profound humility. What we are seeing across the country as organized gangs of wine moms use Antifa tactics to harass and impede Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is not civil disobedience. It isn't even protest. It's just crime…. What these ICE Watch groups across the country, of which Good was reportedly a trained member, do is entirely different. They are trying to impede federal agents from carrying out democratically enacted laws, not sending a message, and importantly, they are trying to evade capture. Sorry, that is crime, not protest.

My first reaction is: how did Marcus write this with a straight face?! It’s almost as if Marcus is blithely unaware that Martin Luther King did break the law prior to being placed in a Birmingham jail cell. King was willing to be arrested because he thought the law was unjust. The point of civil disobedience is to get the mass public to focus on injustice more than illegality. And based on the polling, it seems clear that Minneapolis’ civil disobedience is working.

My second reaction is: I’m sorry, but the real threat is “organized gangs of wine moms”?! What’s next on Marcus’ threat list, the League of Women Voters? The Daughters of the American Revolution? Packs of stray dogs that control most major cities?

It’s not just Marcus sounding weird, either. Last week it was a bevy of paleoconservative commentators agreeing with each other very loudly on Xitter:

And then there’s Will Cain:

Cain doesn’t make a great deal of sense in that video — indeed, he seems to forget that the law enforcement profession needs to act, you know, professional when dealing with civilians. Instead, Cain talks about the situation like it’s a street fight. And the very point of bestowing some people badges and authority is that they make sure not to act as though it is a street fight.

Indeed, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there is a growing divide between American men who believe wine moms belong at the top of the threat chain… and men who trust their eyes:

To sum up, the current state of American masculinity can be summed up from this Stripes scene:

Minneapolis reveals that we live in a country run by Francises. What we need are more Hulkas telling these folks screaming about wine moms to lighten the f**k up.