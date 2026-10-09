Photo by Ariel on Unsplash

Late September and early October are always a difficult time in the Drezner household. That is because this is the season that the MacArthur genius grants and Nobel Prizes are announced. Which means it is also season that my wife likes to point out that I have not won either of these prestigious awards. Sure, I’m distinguished — I probably have a better chance of winning than Donald Trump — but I’m not that distinguished.

As the Nobel Prize winners have been announced, however, one winner managed the coolest possible story about how she found out.

On Thursday, the 2026 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Canadian author Anne Carson, “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”

The Associated Press writeup of her award is… something:

Canadian poet, essayist and translator Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for “bold and inventive” works that fuse the classical and the modern and blur the boundaries of poetry and prose. The Toronto-born Carson, 76, has drawn on themes from classical Greek and Roman literature, modern influences and personal experience for genre-blending titles that have ranged from translations of ancient Greek poets to collaborations with dancers and musicians, including Laurie Anderson and Lou Reed…. The permanent secretary of the academy said the author was in Iceland “listening to the wind” when the panel reached her to notify her of the honor. (emphasis added) “She was very taken by surprise,” Ingrid Carlberg said. Asked how she felt about the award, Carson told the Icelandic public broadcaster RUV: “I think they’re all crazy.” She described the conversation with the academy as “rather halting.” “They have the usual questions, and I have no answers,” she said.

Okay now I want to win a Nobel — not because it would be prestigious but because it is now my life’s mission to find a cooler way to be notified about winning an award than “listening to the wind in Iceland.”

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is workshopping places and things to do when the Nobel Committee might come a calling. Here’s what I have so far: when I am to be notified about my Nobel Prize win, I will intend to be—

Licking a mountain in Kenya;

Smelling the snow in Antarctica;

Tasting the music in Salzburg;

Embracing the clouds in the Himalayas;

Brandishing a floormop in Vietnam;

Learning to play the mandolin in Greece;

Harvesting the dirt in Mongolia;

Deifying a frog in Guatemala;

Eating the smoke in the Yukon;

Drinking the milkshake in Oman.

Taking Salma Hayek out to dinner in London.

Hard-working readers are encouraged to offer up in the comments what they’ll be doing when they are notified of a Nobel prize win.