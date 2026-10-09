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Kenneth Almquist's avatar
Kenneth Almquist
Oct 9

“You’re from the Nobel Foundation? Can I put you on hold? I’ve got the MacArthur Foundation on the other line and they were in the middle of telling me about the genius grant they just awarded me.”

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Matthew Chanoff's avatar
Matthew Chanoff
Oct 9

Back on Earth, my brother was close friends with Bernie Lown, the noted cardiologist who won the peace prize in 1985 for his role in founding physicians for the prevention of nuclear war. He related that the first thing he did after learning he'd won was call his mother. His mother responded: "they should have given you the one in medicine."

IMO, never has something true made for a better Jewish joke.

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