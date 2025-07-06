Drezner’s World

Jack B
Jul 6

Lets see, in 1995, There was a book delivered for free that had everybody's phone number and address, another one that listed every business in the city indexed by category. You wanted a plumber you opened the book to plumber and took your choice. If you watched a movie at home it was on cable or a VHS tape you rented from blockbuster. Your mailbox was filled with shiny blue disks from a company called AOL offering dialup internet access from your landline phone. About that phone line, you paid by the minute for this thing called long distance. The whole social media thing is 10 years in the future. so grandma isn't sharing grand baby pictures with long lost high school classmates. They still sell road maps at gas stations. You needed them because your phone was still dumb. The smart phone with its instant connectiveness to the world is .also. 10 years in the future.

There is more but that is a good enough list for starters so I think you could easily make an updated back to the future.

Lynn W Gardner
Jul 6

Dan, enjoy your vacation, and be satisfied that Gordon Gekko is the role model of your generation and not Sean Connery as some of us are burdened with. Because Dan we know in a pinch that you could become Gordon, because greed is good. we on the other hand could never become Sean. Now excuse me but where is my martini, shaken not stirred.

