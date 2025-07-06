The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is very much enjoying his family vacation. My sojourn is taking outside the United States and I have only intermittent access to the Internet. This is exactly the kind of information environment I am looking for when realizing that the modern Democratic Party is powerless and the modern Republican Party is composed of folks who fold quicker than a cheap piñata.

However, one New York Times essay got through, about Generation X and New York. And I need to rant about it for a minute or two.

Let me stipulate at the outset that as a Gen Xer I feel significant amounts of generational shame. My cohort has morphed from embracing ironic detachment in our journey to adulthood to embracing irony in our approach to politics. The former leads to some entertaining pop culture. The latter leads to a generation that backs Donald Trump more than others.

That leads us to Glynnis MacNicol, whose essay, “Why Are We Doomed to Keep Reliving the ’90s?” ran this weekend. Her argument seems to be that the New York City culture of her Gen X youth still has its grips on the city:

Had I gone to sleep on New Year’s Eve in 1999 and waked today, Rip Van Winkle style, much of the world I left behind that night would still feel familiar…. I’d still recognize a shocking number of the people currently wielding influence over our lives, not least because so many of them were prominent in New York City at the time…. It’s not just pop culture. New Yorkers still have Chuck Schumer trolling the Senate; he took office in 1999 and never left. And, of course, our president: It was in the 1990s that Donald Trump became an avatar for wealth and excess. It’s as though Generation X, of which I am solidly a member, is wreaking some strange revenge. The people we put in power and the culture we created currently have an outsize influence on the world.

You know what will make me cranky about a Gen X essay? Someone who is sloppy with their facts to advance a dubious thesis! The claim that “it was in the 1990s that Donald Trump became an avatar for wealth and excess” is flat-out false. Any decent Gen X social historian would know that this happened during the go-go real estate decade of the 1980s. The 1990s was when Donald Trump was at his low ebb, declaring bankruptcy because he somehow managed to lose money in the casino industry.

Still, that lulu of a claim aside, I still might be prepared to accept some version of MacNicol’s thesis. But here we get to her claim that the culture was way better and more fun than the current iteration:

“Whatever happened to fun?” beseeches Lexi Featherston, played by Kristen Johnston, in a 2004 episode of “Sex and the City,” before her stiletto slips and she plunges to her death. We were, just a handful of years into the millennium, already desperate for a return to an imagined carefree past. It’s tempting to think a certain (less dangerous) unencumbered spontaneity is the one thing we did leave back in the 1990s, an era without location tagging, when phones required quarters. What New York, or the fantasy of it, offered in the late ’90s was an outsize version of what so many of us are craving now: the promise of real-life connection, mixed with the potential of wealth, beauty and love…. When the cultural gaze and the newly empowered tabloid media turned its eye on New York, it found more Emerald City than Gotham. So much money. So many expense accounts. So many parties. Being shoved up against the uncertain millennium only added to the intensity of the celebration…. We’ve recaptured the sense of impending doom that permeated that time. Of course, all the Y2K anxiety that gripped the city was misplaced. The real apocalyptic moment wouldn’t arrive for another 20 months, on Sept. 11, 2001. After that, we began a descent into daily life spent more in the palms of our hands, on ever smarter screens. And now here we are, in another moment also rife with apocalyptic intensity, in a city trying to hold the line against the president it birthed through a shattering of democratic traditions and constitutional breaches. Still, I can’t help but wonder what will put an end to this nostalgic moment.

MacNicol concludes by suggesting that perhaps the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York might be the inflection point. I am completely agnostic on that possibility. What I am more vexed about is whether MacNicol’s thesis has legs or if it is a manifestation of her own desire for the youthful carefree days of yesteryear.

I think it’s the latter.

No doubt, New York has a lot of Gen X icons who are still Masters of the Universe. But that elides the myriad cultural trends and phenoms that have emerged from New York City over the last quarter-century that have little to do with Gen X and nothing to do with the 1990s. These include, but are hardly limited to:

Flash mobs

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger

E-bikes

Jeremy Lin

Cocktails to go

Eli Manning

A refurbished Penn Station

Lin-Manuel Miranda

A refurbished LaGuardia

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Freedom Tower

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The John Wick universe

Even if some things endure from the 1990s, it does not follow that most things endure.

I would suggest two interrelated reasons why MacNicol arrived at her thesis and why it’s wrong. The first is that a lot of the biggest changes to cultural life in this century affect interiors far more than exteriors. We have streaming services for films and music, we can order everything delivered via Amazon or Uber Eats or some other service, and we spend a lot of our time online and on our phones. This means, as discussed elsewhere, there is less reason to go out than before — which implies that there is less fun that can be observed by others.

The second reason is that much of the technological and cultural changes of the last thirty years is equally unobservable. The actress Lea Thompson recently told the Guardian’s David Smith, “If you made Back to the Future in 2025 and they went back 30 years, it would be 1995 and nothing would look that different. The phones would be different but it wouldn’t be like the strange difference between the 80s and the 50s and how different the world was.”

This means that Generation X might be the last generation to live through cultural epochs that were immediately and identifiably distinct from each other. And that, I think, is what MacNicol is misidentifying in her essay.

Rant over.