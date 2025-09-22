The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World was a bit preoccupied this weekend with how much his sports teams were blowing their chances at winning family issues and did not have the time or energy to write.

Fortunately for the discerning readers of Drezner’s World, I did have the energy to gab away last Friday. On that day which I recorded not one, not two, but three podcasts that are not Space the Nation. One will not be available until next month — but the other two are now live!

First, I was delighted to record an episode of To The Contrary with Charlie Sykes. Link below:

During the conversation we discussed a couple of my previous posts on the Trump administration series of foreign policy own-goals — particularly with India and South Korea. We also riffed on some recent news developments that wound up forming the grist for my essay on how Trump is bad at autocrating. Be sure to give it a listen wherever you find your podcasts!

I also recorded something for an outlet that was a little unusual for me — the Catholic Channel for SiriusXM. On Friday I chatted with Monsignor Kevin Sullivan for his JustLove podcast about the upcoming United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] meeting, why it matters, and what to expect from it. I also discussed the ongoing retreat from globalization and what the future may hold. Mnsr. Sullivan asked me a fascinating question: what issues I would want UNGA to prioritize if I had that power. You can listen to my answers by clicking here (I’m at the 33:30 mark).

The third podcast is an exploration of how U.S. foreign policy has evolved over time. I’ll be sure to let you know when it’s released next month. In the meantime, enjoy listening to the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World try to sound intelligent in real time!