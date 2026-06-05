The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is currently in Talloires, France, nestled on Lake Annecy in the French Alps. The photo above is the view from my hotel. Even during a steady drizzle, this place looks gorgeous.

Why am I in Talloires? Well, it is home to the Tufts European Center and The Fletcher School’s annual Talloires Symposium. So I’m here to give a talk entitled, “What the War in Iran Tells Us About American Foreign Policy.” Spoiler Alert: contra Condoleezza Rice, I don’t think it’s been terribly productive for U.S. interests in the region.

But I am also here to relax a wee bit from a rather stressful academic year. The point is, over the next few days I’m going to busy discussing geopolitics and devouring as much raclette as humanly possible, so posting will be light.

While I’m away, however, can I interest you in some more musings about Donald Trump and the madman theory? I bet I can!

The hard-working-readers here at Drezner’s World may recall that just before the start of Trump’s second term I published “Does the Madman Theory Actually Work?” upon request for Foreign Policy. In that essay I concluded, for theoretical and Trump-specific reasons, that, “Trump’s attempt to reprise his madman approach to international relations is unlikely to work during his second term, but he will likely try it anyway.”

As the war in Iran continues its “frozen conflict” stage, the good folks at FP asked me to write a follow-up essay assessing how well Trump’s madman gambits have played out in his second term. It’s part of their special section entitled “The Trump Way” on how this particular president makes decisions.

The result is “The Madman Strikes Back.” And, well, let’s just say that I have not been terribly impressed by the yield: “after examining Trump’s second term to date, it is difficult not to conclude that his madman gambits have largely failed. Worse, his efforts to play the madman might have conjured up the one thing guaranteed to blow the theory out of the water: an actual madman for an adversary.”

You’ll have to read the whole thing to see the complete argument, but I’ll excerpt a section from the last few paragraphs here:

Iran’s response to Operation Epic Fury reveals a big flaw with the madman theory: It does not work against another state willing to act like a madman…. Trump, who usually assumes that he possesses escalation dominance, has encountered an adversary willing to escalate even more. The theocratic regime’s relatively extreme political preferences and willingness to tolerate economic pain make Iran a particularly difficult target for the madman gambit. Iran’s responses have exposed other issues with Trump’s application of the madman theory as well. Negotiations with Tehran have been difficult for a number of reasons—but perhaps the biggest reason is that Iran’s leaders do not trust the Trump administration after twice being bombed in the middle of negotiations. Acting like a madman can make coercion more plausible, but it also raises the costs of conflict resolution. At the start of Trump’s second term, I cautioned that “if Trump is unable to convince anyone else that he really is a madman, then the only way he can prove it is to follow through on his most outlandish threats. Maybe that would work, but it could also lead to a conflict spiraling out of control.” As the Iran conflict persists for longer than first suggested, the inescapable conclusion to draw is that, like Nixon before him, Trump is learning that the madman theory sounds better in theory than in practice.

As Trump would put it, just sit back and relax when you read the whole thing. See you next week!