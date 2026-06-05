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bjkeefe's avatar
bjkeefe
17hEdited

Really liked the madman piece in FP.

Have a good semi-vacation! Mmmm ... raclette.

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
18h

It's been said that one of the best responses to being robbed is to piss on your money, but Trump's favorite tactic of pissing on the money he wants to steal certainly seems more the thinking of a madman than an actual strategy.

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