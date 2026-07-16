The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World recently observed that Vice President JD Vance’s first 18 months as vice president had not gone terribly well: “His book tour has not gone well. He’s been stuck cheerleading for unpopular military actions that flatly contradict his 2024 campaign pledges. He keeps campaigning for losers like Viktor Orban and picking fights with popular figures like (checks notes) the Pope. He can’t even hold a football championship trophy without fumbling it. And Trump has openly mused about Vance’s political fortunes relative to Marco Rubio, all the while throwing Vance under the bus in public and in private.”

In other words, Vance is having at least as rough a time as Kamala Harris did four years ago.

Things have not gotten better for Vance in the weeks since I last checked in on him. He keeps trafficking in conspiracy theories. He suggested that most college graduates hold “fake jobs.”

And he has compared himself to Richard Nixon, going on to claim that Watergate was much ado about nothing. According to the New York Times’ Emily Davies:

Vice President JD Vance downplayed the significance of the Watergate scandal during a speech on Thursday, saying that the controversy that toppled President Richard M. Nixon would be “like a 12-hour news story” if it happened today. “The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy,” Mr. Vance added, saying he had been joking backstage about the scandal before his appearance at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. Mr. Vance, who is widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, compared himself to Nixon, who resigned in disgrace after his administration tried to cover up its involvement in a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

As provocative as Vance’s argument might have been, other New York Times writers suggested that he might have had a point. I, for one, am skeptical. The real scandal about Watergate was about the Nixon administration’s use of intelligence agencies to engage in covert and illegal surveillance of perceived domestic enemies. That still seems like a big deal today!

Part of me is beginning to wonder, however, if Vance decided to conduct his own political experiment to test his hypothesis. Because yesterday MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig and Vaughn Hillyard reported out a story that sure seems to portray Vance like an entitled asshole:

On Thursday last week, Secret Service agents groused among themselves as they prepared to deliver another perk to Vice President JD Vance’s family: join a military helicopter crew to fly his young son to his golf lesson. The planned trip on Marine Two, the call-sign for the U.S. Marine Corps helicopter that carries the vice president, was canceled at the last minute due to severe thunderstorms and high winds in the Washington, D.C., area that day, according to two people with knowledge of the flight plans. Vance planned to travel with his son on the flight to Joint Base Andrews — which includes a secure, world-class golf center — according to two other administration officials with knowledge of his schedule. But the Secret Service staff’s complaints about a planned chopper ride for an elementary school student reflects a building morale problem inside the team of agents assigned to shield Vance and his young family, according to the two people and another person familiar with the agents’ frustration. Agents have shared concerns internally about Vance and his office pressing them for trips and assignments that some agents consider an inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents, they said. The agents pulled in to protect Vance and his family have also become “fed up” with the last-minute travel demands that Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, frequently place on the security team, according to the two people and an additional source with knowledge of their travel who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals…. Previous vice presidents and other protected administration officials traditionally warned the Secret Service of their intended travel days in advance, especially for their family, and sought to provide at least several hours’ notice of changes. “They change everything,” one of the people said. “They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit-tons of taxpayer money.”

How bad is it? According to Leonnig and Hillyard, the Secret Service has made patches and challenge coins “to mock the frequency of the vice president’s and his family’s last-minute travel.” That’s bad — so bad that the official White House response didn’t do the usual thing of bashing the reporters who asked the question.

This is a variation on a theme: Vance’s previous travel — including an awful lot of vacations — has inconvenienced and annoyed locals.

This seems to me like Vance is testing whether his 21st century Watergate theory is true. Even in today’s saturated media environment, this story is juicy. It’s about a high-ranking official enjoying ridiculous levels of entitlement on the government dime. Even by Trump-era standards it’s easy to understand. And, of course, the narrative flatly contradicts the Yale Law School grad’s efforts to depict himself as a humble midwesterner.

Leonnig and Hillyard filed their story at 4:10 PM Eastern Daylight Time on July 15th. By the time you read this, it will have been more than twelve hours since the news cycle started. The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is eager to see whether this story has legs or whether Vance’s thesis holds up and it fades away.

Thank you to Vice President Vance for being willing to run political science experiments in the field.