Drezner’s World

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
1d

Hands down, the worst US administration in history, and rapidly edging into top 10 all-time worst "governments" on the global stage.

What a worthless bunch of idiotic creeps and goons.

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Dan Morrison's avatar
Dan Morrison
1d

I think many of us are used to our politicians being entitled creeps and sycophants. So the story on Vance's travel confirms rather than shocks.

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