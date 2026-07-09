Drezner’s World

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Jonathan D. Simon's avatar
Jonathan D. Simon
6h

"Mr. President, I'm not saying we wouldn't get our hair mussed..."

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
5h

I read several SF books about the aftermath. “Alas Babylon” from the early Cold War when few really understood how damaging it would be. “A Canticle For Leibowitz” is a bit more realistic. “Warday” where the US is, at best, a secondary power after a very limited war.

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