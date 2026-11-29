When Donald Trump announced a few days after his midterm wipeout that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as the White House chief of staff, the mainstream media coverage revealed a White House press corps that respected Wiles’ ability to function in that job. For example, the New York Times coverage noted, “Ms. Wiles came into the job having established a rapport with Mr. Trump and a level of trust that none of his four first-term chiefs of staff had enjoyed. She tried to influence his decisions on core issues including his immigration crackdown, even if only on the margins, according to people with knowledge of her role.”

To the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World, this kind of framing was a bit baffling. Sure, Wiles managed to keep stories about White House staff dysfunction to a minimum. But executing every presidential whim without question is the sign of a loyal incompetent, not quality staffwork. The Vanity Fair interviews of her, furthermore, suggested someone out of their depth — or, at the very least, someone who was belatedly coming to terms with a self-destructive president.

While Stephen Miller may well be the most toxic human being in the executive branch, no one thinks of him as incompetent in pursuing his desired policy ends. So with Miller replacing Wiles, it was possible to envision a more ruthless if very unpopular White House operation.

Nearly four weeks after the midterms, however, it is worth asking the question: does anyone in the White House know how to govern anymore?

The question is worth asking because the Trump White House faces a quickly expiring window of a friendly Congress. As of January 3rd, Democrats will control both chambers. Sherrod Brown will be sworn in on December 15th, narrowing Trump’s margin for error in the Senate.

In other words, now is the time when an administration that cares about executing its agenda should be fast-tracking key legislation and getting the Senate to confirm key appointees.

And yet, if anything, the opposite seems to be happening. Consider the following:

In some cases, the Trump White House’s difficulties are coming from senators like John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, who Trump alienated over the past year. Even taking that into account, however, it sure seems like the White House is not feeling any sense of urgency about the GOP’s expiring window of Senate control. According to Politico:

Republican senators are pushing to unstick as many of President Donald Trump’s nominees as possible before Democrats take control next year — but say they’re working without much guidance from the White House as the clock ticks. “Nothing. Nothing at all,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said when asked what he’s heard from the West Wing about how to help confirm Trump’s picks. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he hasn’t had “any conversation” with the White House about the issue. Nearly 100 of the roughly 300 Senate-confirmed leadership positions across 15 Cabinet departments, from deputy secretaries to agency heads, are vacant — and only 29 of those vacancies have a pending nominee, according to the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan government research group. And that figure will likely grow in the last two years of a lame-duck administration facing substantial — and hostile — Democratic majorities in both chambers. That would leave a skeleton crew of Trump loyalists to run much of the federal government, placing additional strain on agencies and adding another hurdle for a president already facing a shrinking runway to advance his agenda.

Now, one possibility is that Trump and Miller like having “acting” folks in the cabinet. Vanderbilt political scientist David Lewis suggested this very thing to Politico: “Not having Senate-confirmed people in place can reduce some barriers from the White House’s perspective. There’s no competition for authority, so the White House, if they want to drive policy from the White House, can do that.”

But the lack of urgency threatens to undermine Trump’s top priorities, like using the Department of Justice to persecute his political enemies. As the Washington Post’s Perry Stein explains, “the Justice Department is relying on a shrinking number of lawyers to bring the department’s most high-profile and controversial cases…. U.S. attorney offices across the country are stretched thin, with some unable to keep up with the mounting workload, which includes an uptick in immigration cases, according to current and former officials.”

One way for the DOJ to execute Trump’s wishes would be to have more Senate-confirmed political appointees — but over the past month there has been an exodus of such appointees without any suggested replacements.

In other words, even in the areas where Trump has taken a special interest in weaponizing the federal government, the White House has been unable to fully staff the government.

The conclusion to draw from all of this is that the White House under Stephen Miller is no better organized than it was under Susie Wiles.

Perhaps that is because Donald Trump is, functionally, his own chief of staff, which means that he will miss out on a whole lot. Indeed, there is only one policy in which there is evidence that Trump is moving with dispatch. According to the Washington Post’s Dan Diamond, remaking DC is the only priority that Trump is moving to get done quickly:

The chairman of a key federal review panel is calling a special Dec. 31 meeting to expedite several of President Donald Trump’s planned construction projects, days before Democrats take control of Congress and gain seats on the panel. Mark Paoletta, a White House official who leads the National Capital Planning Commission, is holding the special meeting as well as a special executive session for the panel next month, according to an email sent to commission members Friday and described to The Washington Post. The email said that a tentative agenda would be forthcoming. The hastily called meeting would provide the Trump administration an opportunity to quickly finalize approval of the president’s planned redevelopment of East Potomac Park’s golf course, his plan to repaint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and other projects…. After Democrats take control of Congress in January, they will gain the two seats on the commission currently held by Republican members of Congress. That is expected to deadlock Trump’s projects in a 6-6 tie. Under the commission’s rules, projects cannot advance on a tie.

As priorities go, this is a really stupid one. And this is fine. Trump’s policy priorities range from stupid to catastrophic; the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World would rather he focus on the stupid priorities for the next two years.

Mostly, I’m just pleased to see that Stephen Miller is no better at his new job than any of his recent predecessors.