Suki Herr
14h

I’m tired of the Joe bashing. There was a push by some Democrats who think not voting is the cudgel to hold over Democratic heads, to get rid of Biden.

I think there should be an age limit. I was ok with Biden stepping aside, but only their ages are comparable. Trump is not Biden’s equal morally, intellectually&certainly Joe Biden did very well for US economy. I wish Biden had been more vocal about infrastructure investment.

If Trump were deliberately trying to destroy US economy he couldn’t have done better.

US Blues
13h

Will people ever stop bashing Biden?!

Jumping Jesus! Tapper could get a stupid book out of everyday trump is in office. The false equivalence stops with their age. That’s the only similarity. There’s no question that trump has dementia and is demented. It would be insane to claim the same of Biden. At least he was a decent man.

On another note, glad the economy isn’t going as badly as you thought for YOU. The ivory tower still serves some, I guess.

My health insurance will END in a couple of weeks.

