With all that has happened in 2025 It is easy to forget some of the commonly accepted takeaway political lessons from 2024. What did the political class learn from Joe Biden’s precipitous political fall from grace that year?

Never tell Americans that the economy is on the rebound if the polling shows that they do not believe it. It was under Biden that the term “vibecession” was coined.

Really old leaders will not be seen as strong leaders. Biden’s disastrous debate performance highlighted the risks of looking like a senile old man led around by the nose by one’s political advisors.

Donald Trump certainly learned those lessons — one could argue his entire 2024 campaign consisted of bashing the Biden economy and claiming that “Sleepy Joe Biden” was not capable of leading the country.

During his decade on the political stage, many pundits have been fond of stressing how Trump was impervious to the ordinary laws of politics. This month has been a reminder, however, that karma can come for everyone — Donald Trump. Because the 47th president is being hoisted by his own petards so damn hard that they are giving him an atomic wedgie.

Consider Trump’s standing on the economy. It is true that the current economy is not quite in as good a shape as it was on January 20, 2025. But it’s not exactly horrible either. Unemployment is still pretty low even though it is trending upwards. Inflation has ticked back up a bit but it remains close to three percent. Equity markets are soaring — even if they are soaring even more elsewhere in the world. Trump’s economic policies have materially hurt the U.S. economy, but not by as much as I would have expected in the spring of this year.

So how is Trump doing on his handling of the economy? Um, not great.

It’s not just the AP polling. The latest NBC News Decision Desk poll shows a similar dynamic:

Trump’s approval has inched down in 2025 amid concern about the economy, while Americans remain worried about inflation and costs after Trump’s campaign promises to ease those anxieties. Respondents’ concerns were apparent in everyday spending decisions like grocery shopping, holiday spending and more, the poll shows.

Democratic candidates stressed affordability in the runup to elections last month, and did well by it. regardless of The Hill’s Alexander Bolton points out that Trump’s efforts to rebut that political message have not gone very well.

“You can’t call it a hoax and suggest that people are going to believe it,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said of Trump’s attempts to dispute evidence that affordability has become a major concern for millions of Americans. “What you say matters.” Trump has seemed out of touch at times with voters’ concerns over the economy, a dynamic that plagued his predecessor, former President Biden. Trump told Politico in a recent interview that he would grade the economy as “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.” Speaking in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the president argued that “prices are coming down very substantially” and blasted Democratic critics who are hitting him over affordability for pushing a “hoax.” Murkowski suggested those around Trump may be out of touch.

Speaking of out of touch, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World can’t help but notice that Trump is also sounding like he is even more at the mercy of the autopen than Joe Biden. Consider the explanation Trump offered to Politico’s Dasha Burns earlier this month about why he decided to pardon former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández despite his conviction of international drug trafficking. This was a move that prompted criticism from Republicans who support Trump’s hawkish approach towards Venezuela. And yet, when Burns asked him why he did it, Trump acted like he was completely at the mercy of his advisors:

Well, I don’t know him. And I know very little about him other than people said it was like, uh, an Obama/Biden type setup, where he was set up. He was the president of the country. The country, uh, deals in drugs, like probably you could say that about every country, and because he was the president, they gave him like 45 years in prison. And there are many people fighting for Honduras, very good people that I know. And they think he was treated horribly, and they asked me to do it, and I said I’ll do it.

Trump’s answer concedes all agency to others. This is the dodge he always uses when there is pushback on a decision, but in this case it affirms the narrative that Trump tried to pin on Biden. It is the opposite of “the buck stops here” — it’s more like “my people tell me where the buck stops.” That gives very strong Joe Biden 2024 vibes!

As Donald Trump’s popularity continues to wane, those of us who never wanted to see him be president ever again can feel fairly certain that his presidency will increasingly resemble the caricature of the guy he replaced,

Yeah, that’s karma.

