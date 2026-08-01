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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
10h

The bond market spiked at the end of the press conference, showing that it wasn't the Fed's announcement that was the problem; it was Warsh's statements. It's one thing not to predict where rates are going, but not to explain what you're doing or how you intend to react to event is another thing. An important part of the Fed’s credibility is not just to say that it has certain goals but also to explain how it will achieve those goals.

His answer to one of the questions was telling:

Q: You say you are committed to 2% inflation, but all you've done is talk - what action are you taking?

Warsh: I realize you're impatient, but we don't have a magic wand to instantly lower inflation. We had some very productive discussions.

The answer entirely misses the point. No one expects 2% inflation tomorrow.

Plus his talk of changing how inflation is measured while insisting on the 2% target is disingenuous at best. If you change the yardstick you're not measuring the same thing, whatever the number may be on the new yardstick. Reportedly his preferred metric would show a number a few tenths of a percentage point lower than the current number.

Not good.

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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
9hEdited

I'm no financial expert but I suggest that given the dismal performance of most of Trump's cabinet picks, the unfortunate Mr Warsh was lumbered with low expectations of his competence and willingness to take necessary actions if they would be unpopular with Trump. (The latter being a key requirement of his job).

So when he fudges and obsfucates in his press conference people whose judgement matter think he either doesn't know what he's talking about or deliberately not being forthright for bad reasons. The reaction of the Bond Market was unambiguous and a telling vote of no confidence. I suspect this won't be the first time.

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