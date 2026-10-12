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Charles W. Stotter's avatar
Charles W. Stotter
Oct 12

Your comment that as to Guilfoyle "the Trump family does not want to alienate her because of the potential to dish family dirt, so she might hang on," is the heart of the matter. Yet they cannot leave her in such a public position as Ambassador to Greece where she can continue to engage in corrupt activities so openly and stupidly. My guess is they will offer a position somewhere in the administration, with a high salary and very little visibility (has anyone seen or heard from Kristi Noem lately?) and Guilfoyle will resign the Ambassador position, saying something like she yearns to be home on American soil.

Remember the expression keep your friends close, but your enemies closer? Guilfoyle is an enemy given all the inside knowledge she has of the workings of the Trump family. They are going to reel her in and keep her close for that very reason.

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Brett Howser's avatar
Brett Howser
Oct 12

I love love love that this is happening right before the mid-term elections. KImmy Gargoyle has been behaving more like Christopher Moltesante than like an Ambassador - probably because she does feel like a “made guy” for having taken the omertà and not spilled the beans on all she know about the Trump crime family. But now her grift has been made public and Trump may well have no choice to have her “whacked” figuratively. What will she do & say if/when that happens?!? I for one can’t wait to find out.

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