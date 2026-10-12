The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World warned way back in November 2024 that with Donald Trump’s election, “one can foresee a dramatic increase in the corruption of U.S. foreign policy.”

That warning has played out pretty much as expected. There has been the grand corruption of the Trump family, in which billions of dollars buy influence or policy goodwill. And then there is the lower-rent, slightly tackier corruption of those in Trump’s orbit. These sycophants attempt to trade in their access to the Trumpworld in return for cash — or, once appointed to a government position, trade in their official perquisites for personal perquisites.

And this brings us to the matter of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle.

A former Donald Trump Jr. fiancée, Guilfoyle was appointed to the Greek ambassadorship despite possessing zero diplomatic experience. Apparently this is the Miss Congeniality prize if a Trump scion breaks off an engagement.

Guilfoyle has been making the most of her position — but that bill is coming due. The Wall Street Journal team of Dana Mattioli, Drew Hinshaw, Rebecca Ballhaus and Joe Parkinson have been unearthing scandal after scandal after scandal about Guilfoyle’s post-2024 activities.

The tawdriest one might have been her attempt to squeeze a Trump donor Eric Deters out of $100,000 to pay her Amex bill:

Kimberly Guilfoyle was preparing for her congressional hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Greece when she reached out to a Trump donor with an urgent request: She needed $100,000 that she said she owed American Express—in a way that wouldn’t leave a paper trail. “It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she wrote on Signal, according to messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Please.”

The rest of the story is equally damning. Deters — who is clearly pissed that Guilfoyle had previously failed to connect him to Trumpworld despite prior payments to her as a speaker at his events — went on every media outlet that would talk to him about Guilfoyle’s treachery. He also clearly shared Guilfoyle’s text messages with the WSJ and hoo boy they are not exculpatory. I’ll leave it to The Daily Show’s Michael Costa to make the point with some panache:

As Costa put it, “she left a paper trail about not leaving a paper trail.”

Once she became the U.S. ambassador to Greece, her behavior did not improve. According a previous WSJ report, she was joined at the hip to registered lobbyist Christos Marafatsos who represented the Greek construction and energy company Aktor Group. In return for Marafatsos’ largesse, Guilfoyle promoted his interests across the Balkans, even allowing him to accompany her to private diplomatic meetings with senior officials. Another WSJ report has Guilfoyle trying to worm her way into a Davos dinner for Eric Trump while bragging about all the private jets she was flying.

Now, to be perfectly blunt, this is all awful but it is also penny ante stuff compared to what Howard Lutnick or Jared Kushner or Donald Trump himself are doing. This falls into the low-rent Ric Grenell or Mike Flynn kind of corruption — or, for those of you old enough to remember, Spiro Agnew. Still, it Guilfoyle is undeniably a pay-to-play ambassador.

Within this Trump administration, corruption on this scale is not necessarily a fireable offense. Sure, it was awkward to have the Guilfoyle story break just as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was trying super-hard to deliver a Big Boy Speech in Athens.

Nonetheless it is telling that the day the WSJ story broke Rubio said, “Suffice it to say our embassy here is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.” In other words, Rubio’s default response was to sweep the Guilfoyle story under the rug.

Furthermore, the right-wing new media outside of the Journal did not really pick up on the initial raft of stories. One former Fox News honcho lamented the lack of pick-up, stating, “Fox has 0 reporting online about this” even though “the WSJ… has done a great job leading the reporting on this. The allegations are substantive, sourced, and paint a picture of a U.S. diplomat wallowing like a pig in a trough.”

That said, if there is one thing Donald Trump does not like, it is an underling enriching themselves off of the Trump name without giving the family a taste . And if that person is a woman, then Trump will have zero compunction about getting rid of them.

This means we are starting to see the Trump administration leak that Guilfoyle’s days as an ambassador are numbered. On Sunday, Fox News decided to run a story on Guilfoyle — and managed to add some spicy details:

The State Department's Office of Inspector General opened an investigation into allegations involving Guilfoyle's treatment of embassy employees, private travel, acceptance of gifts and relationships with business interests, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Sources described a hostile workplace in which Guilfoyle allegedly threatened to fire employees. They also claim that she demoted members of her security detail over minor incidents, including an officer who reportedly failed to answer a 4 a.m. request for ice while she was vacationing in Mykonos. The inspector general’s office declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation…. Vice President JD Vance addressed the controversy Friday, cautioning against rushing to judgment while acknowledging that misconduct should carry consequences. "Let's actually see what the facts are. Let's see what the truth is," Vance told reporters in Ohio. "And obviously, if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it."

Let’s pause for a second and acknowledge that “a 4 a.m. request for ice while vacationing in Mykonos” is just note-perfect for Guilfoyle’s brand. No notes!

On Monday there was more reporting from the Associated Press’ Matthew Lee:

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering firing U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle after a series of reports alleging she has engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens. A senior U.S. official said Sunday that Trump and Rubio are “extremely pissed off” by Guilfoyle’s reported conduct and would likely decide on what action to take this week after Monday’s Columbus Day holiday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Rubio had been particularly angry, not least because he visited Athens just last week and Guilfoyle attended most, if not all, of his events and greeted him on his arrival with a bear hug as the allegations swirled.

And finally, later on Monday the New York Post’s Steven Nelson provided more court gossip:

The US ambassador to Greece is “on very thin ice” as Trump deliberates her fate, a source close to the White House said. Senior officials are “pissed off” and “looking to replace her,” an administration source added. A third person close to Trump said it’s almost inconceivable that she retains her diplomatic post. “If she survives this, she’s officially beaten ‘Trump World’ in legendary mode, defeated the final boss and unlocked an achievement no previous player thought was possible,” he joked.

Yeah, so Guilfoyle is a dead woman walking. She’s gone, girl.

I have seen some social media wags speculate that Guilfoyle’s previous dalliance with DJT Jr. means that the Trump family does not want to alienate her because of the potential to dish family dirt, so she might hang on.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is not paid enough to speculate on what that dirt might be. All I know is that if stories like the 4 AM ice request are leaking to Fox News, the amount of dirt waiting to be dumped on Guilfoyle is much, much larger. Plus, there is the hypothetical possibility that the Department of Justice might prosecute her for, you know, bribery or abuse of public office.

Firing Guilfoyle prior to the midterms will just elevate the corruption narrative, which Democrats are super-eager to talk about. Make no mistake, however, as the Guilfoyle leaks multiply, she’s not long for this administration.

Donald Trump might love corruption, but he hates people who are incompetent at being corrupt. And Guilfoyle is that incompetent.

[UPDATE, 10/13/2026: I am rarely this right in my prognostications, but less than 18 hours after posting this, the White House has asked for Guilfoyle’s resignation. Must credit Drezner!

That said, I am curious: when new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said of Guilfoyle, “She has been a wonderful asset to the team," exactly how was wonderful was she given the request for her resignation?!]