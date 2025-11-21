My latest essay for Foreign Policy (free link for everyone!) has just dropped — I reviewed Inside the Situation Room: The Theory and Practice of Crisis Decision-Making, a multi-authored volume edited by Keren Yarhi-Milo, the dean of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), and former Secretary of State-turned-SIPA professor Hillary Rodham Clinton — maybe you’ve heard of her.

[Full disclosure: I was in the process reviewing this book when I attended the Council on Foreign Relations event in New York last month for Yarhi-Milo and Clinton.]

FP’s title for my review — “Foreign-Policy Fantasy Literature” — as well as the subhed — “Under Trump 2.0, a new book by policymaking heavyweights is an exercise in absurdity” — do not sound terribly flattering towards the book. And I want to make it clear that this is not true. Indeed, I have assigned multiple chapters from it for one of my courses next semester. I do have some nits to pick with it, although those are mostly about the difficulties that befall all edited volumes — namely, getting the chapter authors to talk to each other.

My primary critique of the book itself, as I noted in the FP review, is the “unspoken bias in the topics Clinton and Yarhi-Milo chose for this edited volume: a bias for action…. By their sins of omission, the editors fail to acknowledge that a large fraction of U.S. foreign policy amounts to damage control.” Again, however, this bias is a common one for both scholars and practitioners.

No, the real problem with Inside the Situation Room is not the book itself but rather the ways the world has changed since Clinton and Yarhi-Milo this project was initiated nearly 18 months ago. As I wrote:

Unfortunately, reading Inside the Situation Room during the second Trump administration is also a cruel exercise in absurdity. For example, [Austin] Carson’s advice about the need for secrecy with respect for covert action is sound—it’s just too bad that he failed to mention the stupidity of using Signal to communicate operational military details. Nuland’s remarks about the need for the executive branch to notify members of Congress during any military action is grimly amusing given the current administration’s delays in briefing the legislative branch on its airstrikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean. The chapter by Jennifer Klein, Rebecca Turkington, Melanne Verveer, and Rachel Vogelstein emphasizing the necessity of including women in crisis decision-making is well taken, but to this administration it will sound like an exercise in DEI and therefore be ignored. Reid Pauly and Jessica Chen Weiss’ chapter on coercion is chock full of sharp advice for practitioners, serving as a pointed reminder that the Trump administration’s lack of constancy renders it incapable of coercing its way out of a paper bag. All the chapters stress the need for the sober analysis of actionable intelligence—which may come as a surprise to an administration determined to politicize it. Watching the Trump administration bumble its way through various foreign-policy crises makes it painful to read advice that, in more competent hands, might be put to good use.

If there is some kind of Project 2029 out there, I do hope its foreign policy participants read it. Until then, however, this book suffers the same problem as some of 2025’s sci-fi — it assumes a world that has passed us by.

Do read the while thing!