There are not a lot of news items that cause me to audibly gasp, but the news of Patrick Stewart’s passing was definitely one of those items. An iconic Shakespearean actor who was great in a variety of roles, Stewart will always be remembered for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

More than Gene Roddenberry, Stewart was responsible for the continuing adventures of the Star Trek franchise — and charting a more interesting course than many might have thought possible in the 1980s.

It is worth remembering the deep skepticism that many observers possessed about the very idea of Star Trek: The Next Generation when it originally aired in syndication. Stewart himself did not think the show was going to be on the air for that long when he signed his contract:

Every single person I spoke to – agents, directors, screenwriters, other actors – said, “Oh, don’t worry about six years. You’ll be lucky to make it through the first year.” Everybody felt it was madness to try to revive an iconic series like William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy’s Star Trek. So, on the basis of that advice I signed the six-year contract.

Of course, the show persisted — and in fleshing out Picard’s character, Stewart portrayed a different, more cerebral model of leadership than William Shatner’s more erratic and impulsive James T. Kirk without sacrificing anything in the way of charisma.

Consider this scene from “Measure of a Man,” generally thought to be a hinge episode when Star Trek: TNG first suggested the possibility that it might be as good, if not better than the original series. Stewart crushes this scene:

As the New York Times’ Sopan Deb noted, Picard did not punch first and ask questions later. A lot of Star Trek: TNG scenes happened around the conference room, and in doing so Stewart as Picard showed different way of commanding:

If it was risky for Stewart to take on the series, the reverse was also true: Picard represented a divergence from the franchise’s signature hero, William Shatner’s James T. Kirk, and most other science fiction protagonists. Kirk, like many fictional space cowboys, was a swashbuckling womanizer. He was impulsive and didn’t shy away from throwing or taking a punch. Picard was different. He was measured and thoughtful, and he preferred diplomacy. He liked Earl Grey tea. In some ways, he fit Roddenberry’s vision of a utopian future more closely than Kirk did. The character was inspired by Horatio Hornblower, the fictional Royal Navy officer hero of the C.S. Forester novels. When Picard finds himself on a planet with Dathon, a Tamarian he can’t understand, in the Season 5 episode “Darmok,” he builds a linguistic bridge between the two. (Every serious “Trek” fan knows the phrase “Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra.”) Kirk might have punched out Dathon and called it a day…. As Picard, Stewart set the tone for a series that dramatically expanded the aesthetic and emotional palette of the “Star Trek” universe, creating a new entry point for Trekkers of all ages and clearing the way for later series. “The Next Generation” eventually became as beloved as the original show, a rare franchise feat.

One can go further: Stewart also created the template for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. He was also at the center of some of Star Trek’s best episodes. But even when he was not at the center, he made the most of his lines. Whether chatting with Guinan or warning Cardassians or standing up against an oppressive state, Picard — and Stewart — nailed the scene.

Of course, Stewart was more than just Picard. He was a gay role model in Jeffrey, for example. He added gravitas to the X-Men series as Charles Xavier. I am not a huge fan of the first X-Men film but his ending scene with Ian McKellen as Magneto is delicious — and offered one of the rare moments when Xavier’s position seemed as compelling as Magneto’s:

It seems fitting to close this with the end of Star Trek: Generations:

Rest in peace, Captain. I’m glad you enjoyed peace and long life.