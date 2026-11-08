Drezner’s World

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Kent Smith's avatar
Kent Smith
1d

No one who relies on Newt Gingrich for support is to be trusted.

Hillary was light years better than Rubio. But she was a woman. Few things get white men angrier than an uppity woman.

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Dave Tuffs's avatar
Dave Tuffs
1d

Rubio said and did nothing as USAID was dismantled, the VOA was gutted, Ukraine was half heartedly supported. One of those is enough to disqualify him.

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