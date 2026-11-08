It is a political truism that the day after the midterms is the first day of the next presidential campaign. This means that the starting gun for the 2028 race has just been fired.

In the wake of the GOP bloodbath that was the midterms, many pundits, myself included, recognized that JD Vance’s position as frontrunner had been badly damaged. Maybe the VanceBot 3.0 will have better operating software but the scuttlebutt about Ron DeSantis and other challengers is getting louder, suggesting a more wide-open primary.

The scuttlebutt includes current secretary of state/national security advisor Marco Rubio. This week there were rumors that Rubio would resign and launch his 2028 run. Rubio has denied it — but never forget that Rubio is also a stone-cold liar so those denials don’t count for much.

There is a logic to Republicans looking to Rubio as their political savior. Relative to many of his cabinet colleagues, Rubio has managed to avoid actively embarrassing himself while in office. As one of the few Trump cabinet officers who could have served in a Jeb Bush or Nikki Haley administration, it’s easy to see how Rubio could bridge the GOP fissures that have opened up over the past week. In my conversations with Republicans in the weeks before the election, Rubio was the one person that generated any kind of enthusiasm when 2028 came up.

Rubio’s future is the topic of the latest from Politico’s Nahal Toosi and Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing:

The Secretary of State’s appeal to Latinos and relatively strong standing in Washington may offer Republicans, battered by this week’s midterm elections, hope that they can bridge their internal divides and hold onto the White House. “The number of people who want to draft Secretary of State Marco Rubio is staggering,” former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote Wednesday on social media…. Despite his close alignment with the president, Rubio has also managed to cultivate appeal with more traditional Republicans, who believe he could help strengthen conventional conservatives. “He’d make an excellent candidate and help the Republican Party return to small ‘c’ conservative values, in line with where the electorate is,” said Ludovic Hood, a former longtime U.S. diplomat who recently left the State Department. “He’s a savvy politician, a great communicator.”

So could this become a thing? I have serious doubts.

For one thing, it bears repeating that Marco Rubio is doing a piss-poor job at being secretary of state and national security adviser. In no particular order, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has chronicled:

The latest data point in Rubio’s mismanagement is Reuters reporting on Rubio’s late October meeting with State’s top leadership in the wake of the Kimberly Guilfoyle mess. Rubio reportedly complained that too many assistant secretaries were freelancing their own policy agendas and that key decisions needed to be approved by him or Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau — including political travel. This all makes sense — it’s just that any other Secretary of State never would have needed such a meeting because they would have been, you know, doing the job full time. This is another example of the hidden costs of Rubio holding down two full-time jobs at the same time.

For another thing, the rest of Toosi and Ewing’s story is about how Rubio’s vulnerability to congressional oversight going forward — and how most of that critical oversight will be well-founded:

Democratic lawmakers are likely to make Rubio a top target for oversight and other hearings in the new Congress — grilling him on the Iran war, legally questionable strikes on alleged drug boats, deals related to Venezuelan oil and more, according to a House Democratic aide and a Senate Democratic aide familiar with the discussions. Similarly aggressive scrutiny from Republican lawmakers helped tarnish former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s image during the years before she ran for president in 2016. Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, has largely avoided the criticism aimed at President Donald Trump’s Iran war and other major crises — but that doesn’t absolve him of responsibility for administration failures, Democrats said. “He belongs near the top of the list of people who must answer to congressional oversight,” said the Democratic Senate aide, who, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue…. Unusually for someone in his position, Rubio has taken a back seat on major portfolios, including the wars in Iran, Ukraine and Gaza. Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have played bigger roles in those crises. Rubio has instead focused largely on Latin America. He’s overseeing U.S. efforts to topple the regime in Cuba, his ancestral homeland. He’s also the main U.S. interlocutor for what’s left of the regime in Venezuela after the Trump administration captured autocrat Nicolás Maduro. Rubio may seem less politically scarred by the administration’s struggles in places such as Iran. But some critics question why he didn’t do more to course correct given his titles and responsibilities. Rubio’s role as national security adviser in particular means he’s supposed to coordinate major foreign policy moves across the government. On Iran in particular, Rubio is “trying to keep his hands clean on this because he probably knows it’s a politically bad issue. But he is responsible even if he’s not out there running this every day,” the Democratic House aide said.

If Rubio stays in the job he is very likely to find himself in the oversight crosshairs. I suspect that Democratic senators who now regret voting to confirm him will be seeking penance by grilling him mercilessly.

Of course, Rubio might be able to handle this kind of pressure — much as Hillary Clinton did when she was grilled about Benghazi. But that serves as a reminder that Clinton’s approval rating peaked when she was Secretary of State — it dropped significantly once she became a presidential candidate.

It is not hard to see Rubio facing the same dynamic if he were to decide to run for president. The moment he becomes an ordinary politician again, the chances of him getting Chris Christied again go up dramatically. Indeed, the political parallels between Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio are surprisingly strong — a fact that should scare Republicans who do not like to lose.

Perhaps most important, if Rubio is going to stay in the administration he will need to continue being a sycophant to Donald Trump. The fact remains that Trump is a widely unpopular president who thinks the best response to the GOP’s horrific midterm performance is to promote Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff — a decision that is clearly frustrating the remaining congressional wing of the GOP.

Just this week, after the midterms, Rubio doubled down in his support of Trump and the war in Iran.

That clip will be great fodder for any Republican not named Rubio in the 2028 primary.

Indeed, the more I think about it, the more doubts I have that a current Trump administration official will be the 2028 nominee. As Trump’s popularity falls further — and it will, because many Republican faithful will now view him as a loser who backed loser candidates — the Republicans who served during his comparatively sane first term will have a political advantage.

Some in the GOP might believe that Marco Rubio will be their savior. They are engaging in some serious wishcasting.